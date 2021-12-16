 epocrates Closes Successful 2021 Marked by Accelerated Growth, New Offerings, and Innovative Partnerships

The #1 rated medical reference app surpassed 1.3 million active users and experienced a 10.3% year-over-year (YoY) increase in the number of drug lookups in the digital resource

epocrates, an athenahealth, Inc. company that delivers digital clinical decision support to prescribers, today shared key achievements from 2021 that expand the company’s footprint in the market and further propel epocrates forward as a leader in both the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. This year, epocrates surpassed 1.3 million active users, which accounts for nearly 40% of active physicians in the United States, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Improving the Provider Experience

During another challenging year in the healthcare industry, epocrates released several new features to improve the clinician experience and help healthcare professionals deliver better outcomes. Notably, epocrates launched and further enhanced its state-of-the-art continuing medical education (CME) platform to help busy clinicians earn the credits they need to maintain their medical licensure anywhere, on any device, at any time. Since the launch in April 2021, healthcare professionals have engaged with more than 86,000 CME credits through epocrates and completed more than 54,000 CME activities. By ensuring clinicians are staying abreast of the latest medical developments, the digital platform helps clinicians enhance their practices and deliver the highest quality care. Additionally, epocrates leveraged user feedback to enhance the functionality, streamline information, and lessen clicks of several resource features in 2021, including interaction check and pill identification. The company also regularly updated the interactive COVID-19 guidance and COVID-19 drug therapy trial tools to help dispel misinformation and provide patients with critical COVID-19 information and care.

Enabling More Personalized Outreach

epocrates also released several new capabilities for its commercial clients in 2021 to fulfill their unique needs and drive more meaningful and significant results. These include increased opportunity for targeted commercial client outreach in both the epocrates app and web solution that is designed to be delivered in a manner that supports healthcare provider treatment options. The company also expanded its analytic services to help commercial clients improve their reach to unique specialty and occupation interests. Additionally, epocrates partnered with ConnectiveRx as the exclusive reseller of ConnectiveRx’s ScriptGuide patient savings messages to expand epocrates’ full complement of services to the pharmaceutical industry.

In addition to the new offerings and partnerships, some of the company’s interesting usage data and trends from the last 12 months includei:

199,779,056 drug lookups in the resource, representing a 10.3% YoY increase

Average of 28 drug lookups per user per month, representing a 7% YoY increase

Ozempic, Trulicity, and Farxiga were the three most frequently searched drugs

The most frequently searched drug-to-drug interactions were simvastatin and amlodipine; omeprazole and Plavix; and doxycycline and warfarin.

“2021 continued to challenge everyone in healthcare as the pandemic forced us to further adapt our plans and solutions to address the evolving needs of the healthcare workforce and their patients. We are committed to being the most trusted service to healthcare professionals and commercial customers alike and are proud of the features we developed this year to help more than 10 million clinicians make decisions with confidence and efficiency at the point of care,” said Diane Bartoli, vice president and general manager, epocrates. “However, there is a lot of work still to be done and we look forward to riding the tailwinds of our 2021 momentum into an even more prosperous 2022. We are well positioned to accelerate our innovation and drive even more efficiency and enhanced results for our users and customers in the years to come.”

For more information about epocrates’ latest features, please visit: https://www.epocrates.com/features.

i All YoY data included represents December 15, 2020 – December 15, 2021

