epocrates Doubles Down on Commercial Business in 2022, Plans to Continue Aggressive Growth Strategy in Evolving Pharmaceutical Industry

Bolsters executive leadership with addition of chief commercial officer, Matt Titus, to lead next phase of business expansion

epocrates, an athenahealth, Inc. company that delivers digital clinical decision support to prescribers, today shared its commitment to accelerate the company’s fast-growing commercial business and further invest in and innovate its commercial product offerings, following a period of tremendous change in the pharmaceutical industry. To help enhance and broaden epocrates’ services, the company has recently brought on Matt Titus, an industry veteran of 13 years, to serve as the organization’s vice president, chief commercial officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005125/en/

Matt Titus joins epocrates as vice president, chief commercial officer to lead next phase of business expansion. (Photo: Business Wire)

“In recent years, we have seen massive shifts in the pharmaceutical industry, especially within the marketing vertical. From the decrease of in-person meetings to the onset of AI transforming marketing campaigns, the way our commercial clients are working is different and more digital than ever before. This year, we expect the power and potential of machine learning to increase, the utilization of non-personal promotion to become more critical, and the need for meaningful engagement with clinicians at critical moments to grow,” said Diane Bartoli, vice president and general manager, epocrates. “We are determined to help our existing clients achieve even greater success and show prospective clients that we understand their challenges and are constantly evolving our offerings to stay ahead of changing market trends. With years of highly relevant sales and business development executive leadership experience, Matt is an invaluable addition to our team, helping us expand our commercial success and pivot with these massive industry shifts for the benefit of our clients.”

Titus joins epocrates from Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company, where he served as EVP, sales & customer experience and led commercial teams for the Health Technology Products & Solutions and Commercial Consulting offerings, including PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS solutions for pharmaceutical and life science companies. Prior to that role, he served as the VP of business development – Americas for Kantar Profiles (Health), where he was head of sales for the Americas and led global commercial and revenue growth strategy. He also worked previously at Sermo as a managing director.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to work in the pharmaceutical industry and the recent innovations we’ve witnessed have been inspiring. I’m honored to join the epocrates team and help our clients share their important messages with our nation’s providers to, in turn, help them stay ‘in the know’ about the latest treatment options,” said Titus. “I look forward to innovating in new ways that will address evolving client needs and help drive meaningful and significant results.”

The recent hire of Titus and epocrates’ focus on doubling down on its commercial business comes on the heels of a successful 2021, in which the business created increased opportunity for targeted commercial client outreach in both the epocrates app and web solution, and expanded its analytic services to help commercial clients improve their reach to unique specialty and occupation interests. Additionally, the company partnered with ConnectiveRx as the exclusive reseller of ConnectiveRx’s ScriptGuide patient savings messages to expand epocrates’ full complement of services to the pharmaceutical industry.

For more information about epocrates’ commercial offerings, please visit: https://www.epocrates.com/advertise.

About epocrates

Since 1998, epocrates, an athenahealth, Inc. company, has served essential, clinical content to more than one million physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals. Centered around unparalleled drug prescribing and safety information, the app provides fast answers and trusted decision support in seconds at the point of care, enabling clinicians to focus on delivering the most effective and personalized patient care. Our Medical Information team is committed to providing accurate, current, unbiased and clinically relevant information, which is why epocrates has been rated as the #1 medical reference app for over a decade. For more information, please visit: www.epocrates.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005125/en/