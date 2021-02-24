Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

evTS teams up with Genetec Inc. to integrate its Security Center AutoVu™ License Plate Recognition System

02/24/2021 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ev Transportation Services, Inc. (“evTS”), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announces that it has received certification for integration of the Security Center AutoVu™ automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system on its FireFly ESV® vehicles.

The Security Center AutoVu ALPR system automatically reads license plates and identifies parking infractions, enhancing enforcement efficiency and increasing patrol coverage. The solution's open architecture enables municipalities and other parking operations to select from industry-leading vendors of permit management, pay stations and pay-by-cell solutions and to simultaneously enforce paid parking and time-limit bylaws. As the leading ALPR solution for parking enforcement, AutoVu is deployed across the world by municipalities, institutions and parking operators.

“Tackling urban congestion and use of “curb management” solutions have become an over $50 billion dollar industry annually worldwide. AutoVu is an industry-leading license plate recognition system, which many municipalities are already using in their parking enforcement fleets. Being certified by Genetec Inc. to install the AutoVu system on the FireFly, which can be outfitted as a parking specific vehicle (PSV), adds one more benefit for our customers when purchasing our versatile, highly customizable vehicles," stated David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO.

Larry Legere, Commercial Director of AutoVu, North America at Genetec Inc., said, "Security Center AutoVu™ is currently installed on fleets of gas-powered and electric vehicles around the world. As we see electric vehicles capturing a growing share of the parking enforcement fleet market, we are pleased to have evTS certified to install the AutoVu ALPR mobile parking solution on their FireFly vehicles, and we are looking forward to the partnership.”

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”) is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. The Boston-based company is currently focused on the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evts.com.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

ev Transportation Services, Inc.
Boston, Massachusetts
www.evts.com
202.347.3359 Office
media@evts.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:38aTop Two Challenges for Market Access Teams in 2021 Are Pricing Pressures and Evidence Generation
BU
08:37aPINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
08:37aMAXLINEAR INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:37aITRON, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:37aJAZEERA AIRWAYS K S C P : Kuwait International Airport - Minister of State for Services Affairs Discusses Final Preparations
AQ
08:37aUNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
AQ
08:37aMALAYSIA AIRPORTS : Social Robots Introduced As Part Of Airports 4.0 Initiative; Malaysia Airports pilots robotics technology at its Turkish airport to provide a contactless engagement experience
AQ
08:37aBOEING : Begins T-7A Red Hawk Advanced Trainer Production; First in U.S. Air Force 'eSeries' aircraft validates digital design and build for advanced trainer
AQ
08:37aGLADSTONE INVESTMENT : Prices Public Offering of 5.00% Notes due 2026
PU
08:37aIRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Investors jolted by sinking Bitcoin, Tesla and other..
2HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. : HYLIION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
3BARCLAYS PLC : UK's Lloyds targets wealth push and office cuts after profit drop
4Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns
5Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ