extractX Ltd. Announces Additions to the Board of Directors and Appointment of Chief-level Executives Following Completion of Business Acquisition of extractX Incorporated

NIAGARA, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- extractX Ltd. (“extractX” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce additions to the Board of Directors (“Board”) following the Company’s completion of the business acquisition of extractX Incorporated for which articles of amalgamation were received October 15, 2021.



Joining existing board members Albert Iannantuono, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, extractX, and Andrew Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, North America, The&Partnership, are the following:

Collin Stone, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, extractX

Peter Manuel, CFO at Ucore Rare Metals Inc., and Director, Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.

Mitchell Osak, Chief Executive Officer, Quanta Consulting Inc.



Additionally, extractX is pleased to announce that Collin Stone has been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, George Barkwell has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, and Jonathan Brillinger has been appointed Chief Growth Officer.

"This is another exciting milestone for extractX on our intended path to becoming a publicly-traded company. Our Board and leadership team are comprised of prominent members of the business community and bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience to guide extractX in achieving our long-term goals," said Albert Iannantuono, CEO of extractX. "Their significant financial and governance expertise as well as business and industry acumen will contribute to the strategic priorities of the Company and serve our stakeholders at this exciting time for extractX."

About extractX Ltd.

extractX designs, builds, and operates industrial scale self-contained mobile extraction laboratories equipped with the most effective and reliable equipment, allowing for efficient 24/7 operation, and unlimited scalability to meet the demand of any size operation. Built to GPP/GMP/EU GMP standards, extractX purpose builds mobile extraction laboratories to service biomass cultivators and producers wherever and whenever the service is needed, onsite and on demand anywhere in the world.

