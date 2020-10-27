fashionette : ???????fashionette AG sets offer price for its IPO at EUR 31.00 per share

DGAP-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): IPO

27.10.2020 / 19:54

fashionette AG sets offer price for its IPO at EUR 31.00 per share

Total volume of the IPO including over-allotment option and upsize option significantly oversubscribed at the offer price

Market capitalization based on the offer price of EUR 192 million

Expected free float 58%, if greenshoe option is fully exercised

First day of trading expected on 29 October 2020 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Dusseldorf, 27 October 2020. fashionette AG ("fashionette" or "Company") (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 / WKN A2QEFA / ticker symbol FSNT), a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories with a focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss region, and the selling shareholder Genui Fund GmbH & Co. KG ("GENUI") have set the offer price for its initial public offering ("IPO") at EUR 31.00 per share, in consultation with Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the IPO.

At the offer price, the total volume of the IPO was significantly oversubscribed. In total, 3,605,000 ordinary bearer shares with no par value were placed with investors in the IPO. The placement comprises 1,200,000 new shares from a capital increase against cash contributions, 1,500,000 existing shares from the holdings of GENUI in a base deal, 500,000 existing shares from the holdings of GENUI from the exercise of the upsize option and 405,000 existing shares in connection with an over-allotment option.

Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the total volume of the IPO amounts to approximately EUR 112 million. The Company expects that its gross proceeds from the capital increase will amount to EUR 37 million. fashionette intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO primarily to spur growth of the existing business through marketing and customer acquisition initiatives, to pursue selected acquisitions in order to drive regional and category expansion and to make specific IT-platform investments.

Based on the offer price, fashionette's market capitalization amounts to EUR 192 million. Upon completion of the IPO and assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, GENUI will continue to hold 37% and Management 5% of the Company's shares, and the expected free float will amount to 58%.

Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette, said: "We are very proud to have made the leap to the stock market. The high demand from investors nationally and internationally shows great confidence in the future potential of fashionette AG and is a special motivation for us to consistently pursue our goal of becoming the leading online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories in Europe. We will use the raised capital for targeted investments to accelerate our growth."

Trading in the shares in the European growth segment "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 29 October 2020. Delivery of the sold shares is expected to take place on 30 October 2020.

Allocation rules for the public purchase offer to retail investors

Due to the oversubscription of the offer, not all purchase offers from retail investors could be considered as part of the allocation.

The purchaser offers submitted via the subscription functionality "DirectPlace(R)" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Subscription Functionality") were handled according to the following allocation formula: Only offers which were submitted at a minimum final offer price of EUR 31.00 per share were allocated; subscription orders for less than 15 shares were not allocated; subscription orders of more than 15 shares were allocated 40 per cent of the respective subscription order (at least 15 shares), whereby rounding was used.

Following allocation, investors will receive a separate securities settlement note from their depositary bank. Investors can also receive additional information on the shares allocated to them from their depositary bank. The principles for the allocation of share issues to private investors, which were published by the exchange expert commission at the German Federal Ministry of Finance on 7 June 2000, were adhered to, and the allocation for subscription offerings via the Subscription Functionality was carried out in accordance with uniform criteria. Preferential allocation to the Company's board members or their relatives, or to the Company's employees or business partners did not occur.

The Company's shares have the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A2QEFA1, the German securities code (WKN) A2QEFA and the ticker symbol FSNT.

Hauck & Aufhäuser is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the IPO.



About fashionette:

fashionette is a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories including handbags, shoes, sunglasses, watches and jewelry. Since its foundation in 2008, fashionette has established a market-leading brand recognition for premium and luxury handbags in its core market of Germany. The focus of fashionette is to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to every woman in Europe. For additional information about fashionette, please visit fashionette's websites at corporate.fashionette.com (Corporate Website) and www.fashionette.com (webshop).

About GENUI:

GENUI is a private investment firm established by a group of exceptional entrepreneurs and investment experts who believe in "Good Entrepreneurship". GENUI makes investments in excellent medium-sized companies with the aim of actively supporting its partners in achieving high-quality growth and providing a value-add to the stakeholders in a broader sense. Every company is supported within a governance framework by long-term experienced investment professionals and one dedicated entrepreneur, who provides access to expertise and a network suited to the company's endeavored development. For additional information about GENUI, please visit GENUI's website at www.genui.de.

fashionette AG

Investor Relations

ir@fashionette.com

Tel.: +49 (0)211 17607828

Grafenberger Allee 295 | 40237 Dusseldorf | Germany

corporate.fashionette.com

fashionette AG press contact

Susan Hoffmeister

ir@fashionette.com

T: +49 (0)89 125 09 03 30



