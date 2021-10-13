flyExclusive : Delivers Greater Control and Transparency for Jet Club Members with New Concierge App

Mobile app builds on flyExclusive’s dedication to technology innovation to save Members time and further improve the premium Jet Club experience

flyExclusive, a leading provider of premium private jet charter experiences, today announced the launch of its new concierge app for Jet Club Members at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (booth #1525) in Las Vegas. The new app makes it easier than ever for Jet Club Members to book and manage a flight on flyExclusive’s versatile fleet of more than 75 Light, Midsized and Super-Midsized aircraft. Developed in flyExclusive’s technology hub in Durham, North Carolina, the app builds on the company’s commitment to technology innovation while giving Jet Club Members more control and transparency of their Jet Club membership.

The new Jet Club concierge app gives Members exclusive access to the complete luxury flight experience. Members can book and manage flights with the touch of a button, receive personalized care from flyExclusive’s Member Services team and get first-hand access to exclusive offers. The Jet Club app takes the hassle and complexity out of private flying with an experience tailored to Members’ unique needs. Additional features include:

Save time : Eliminate the need for calls or emails when booking or managing a flight. Book or manage directly through the app and update baggage, passengers, catering and ground transportation. Re-book a favorite flight itinerary.

: Eliminate the need for calls or emails when booking or managing a flight. Book or manage directly through the app and update baggage, passengers, catering and ground transportation. Re-book a favorite flight itinerary. Stay in the know : Receive notifications for an upcoming flight, including day-of reminders, delay notifications and the ability to indicate ETA to the flight crew so they can receive them upon arrival.

: Receive notifications for an upcoming flight, including day-of reminders, delay notifications and the ability to indicate ETA to the flight crew so they can receive them upon arrival. Gain transparency: Check and monitor account balances and see a running list of transactions while updating account preferences so flyExclusive’s Member Services team can better meet the member’s unique flying needs.

flyExclusive’s Jet Club is the only private jet membership in the marketplace that lets Members truly fly like an owner. With new enhancements and expanded international capabilities, the program features a membership and rate structure that allows members to save more, the more they fly. Future updates to the concierge app will include the ability to cancel and request flight time changes as well as add funds to the Jet Club membership without the need to contact a Member Services representative.

“From the beginning, Jet Club has been designed to give Members more control over the private flying experience,” said Tommy Sowers, president, flyExclusive. “Technology is essential to helping us deliver on that promise. With our new Jet Club app, Members now have a tool to tailor their experience to their unique lifestyle and needs, while keeping the reliability and consistency clients have come to expect from flyExclusive.”

flyExclusive is demonstrating its new Jet Club concierge app at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (booth #1525) taking place October 12-14, 2021 in Las Vegas. For more information about flyExclusive’s range of private jet charter offerings and Jet Club program, visit www.flyexclusive.com.

flyExclusive is a premier owner/operator of private jet experiences that surpass expectations for quality, convenience and safety. From our world-class Jet Club to our unmatched private jet charter, clients who fly with us receive a curated private jet experience that anticipates their needs for comfort and style. Our leadership team uses decades of flying experience, industry knowledge in private jet experiences and expertise in fleet logistics and management to deliver a premium experience every time out of the gate. With services provided across North America, Caribbean, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia and beyond, our floating fleet of more than 70 aircraft are ready to take you wherever you dream of flying. To learn more, visit www.flyexclusive.com.

