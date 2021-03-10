Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

flyExclusive : Now Accepts Cryptocurrency Payments for Jet Club Memberships and Private Charter Flights

03/10/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

flyExclusive, a leading provider of premium private jet charter travel, today announced that it is building on its commitment to innovation and broadening access to private jet travel by accepting cryptocurrency payments for flights on its private charter service and Jet Club.

Through partnership with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of BitCoin and cryptocurrency payment services, travelers who choose flyExclusive can now use Bitcoin, Ethereum or other forms of cryptocurrency in exchange for a world-class flying experience that surpasses expectations for quality, safety and convenience.

“Technology continues to reshape how commerce is conducted and cryptocurrency has emerged as a highly attractive investment for many of our current and prospective clients,” said Mike Guina, president, flyExclusive. “Because of this, we’re embracing the opportunity to offer cryptocurrency payments as another way to deliver value, convenience and premium service for our clients.”

Jet Club, which has experienced over 40% month-over-month growth since launching in May, is the ideal way for flyers to pre-purchase access to flyExclusive’s growing, floating fleet of more than 70 Cessna Citation and Gulfstream aircraft. With guaranteed availability and the most competitive hourly rates in the industry, the addition of cryptocurrency builds on Jet Club’s innovative approach to delivering ease of use, access, control and reliability in private jet travel.

Those interested in booking with flyExclusive’s private charter service or exploring Jet Club membership opportunities can visit www.flyExclusive.com or call 833-359-2582.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive is a premiere owner/operator of private jet experiences that surpass expectations for quality, convenience and safety. From our world-class Jet Club to our unmatched private jet charter, clients who fly with us receive a curated private jet experience that anticipates their needs for comfort and style. Our leadership team uses decades of flying experience, industry knowledge in private jet experiences and expertise in fleet logistics and management to deliver a premium experience every time out of the gate. With services provided across North America, Caribbean, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia and beyond, our floating fleet of more than 70 aircraft are ready to take you wherever you dream of flying. To learn more, visit www.flyexclusive.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:27pCENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
03:26pAGGREKO  : and SailGP announce new three-year partnership to deliver sustainable event operations powered by nature
PU
03:26pConsumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – February 2021
PU
03:26pAverage Energy Prices, Washington-Arlington-Alexandria – February 2021
PU
03:26pAVEO ONCOLOGY  : Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
BU
03:25pNHL, Disney reach seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal
RE
03:24pRUMBLEON  : Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Really a Luxury SUV?
PU
03:23pHEXAGON COMPOSITES  : Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options
AQ
03:22pSIRIUS XM  : Look back at an unprecedented year in sports with these cross-genre specials & podcasts
PU
03:21pSEC warns against investing in SPACs based solely on celebrity backing
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5OPPORTUNITY FROM CRISIS: how investors are playing the post-pandemic property market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ