flyExclusive : Now Accepts Cryptocurrency Payments for Jet Club Memberships and Private Charter Flights

flyExclusive, a leading provider of premium private jet charter travel, today announced that it is building on its commitment to innovation and broadening access to private jet travel by accepting cryptocurrency payments for flights on its private charter service and Jet Club.

Through partnership with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of BitCoin and cryptocurrency payment services, travelers who choose flyExclusive can now use Bitcoin, Ethereum or other forms of cryptocurrency in exchange for a world-class flying experience that surpasses expectations for quality, safety and convenience.

“Technology continues to reshape how commerce is conducted and cryptocurrency has emerged as a highly attractive investment for many of our current and prospective clients,” said Mike Guina, president, flyExclusive. “Because of this, we’re embracing the opportunity to offer cryptocurrency payments as another way to deliver value, convenience and premium service for our clients.”

Jet Club, which has experienced over 40% month-over-month growth since launching in May, is the ideal way for flyers to pre-purchase access to flyExclusive’s growing, floating fleet of more than 70 Cessna Citation and Gulfstream aircraft. With guaranteed availability and the most competitive hourly rates in the industry, the addition of cryptocurrency builds on Jet Club’s innovative approach to delivering ease of use, access, control and reliability in private jet travel.

Those interested in booking with flyExclusive’s private charter service or exploring Jet Club membership opportunities can visit www.flyExclusive.com or call 833-359-2582.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive is a premiere owner/operator of private jet experiences that surpass expectations for quality, convenience and safety. From our world-class Jet Club to our unmatched private jet charter, clients who fly with us receive a curated private jet experience that anticipates their needs for comfort and style. Our leadership team uses decades of flying experience, industry knowledge in private jet experiences and expertise in fleet logistics and management to deliver a premium experience every time out of the gate. With services provided across North America, Caribbean, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia and beyond, our floating fleet of more than 70 aircraft are ready to take you wherever you dream of flying. To learn more, visit www.flyexclusive.com.

