DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Research Update

fox e-mobility AG: Quirin Privatbank starts coverage of the share and gives a 'buy'-recommendation with a target price of 6,60 Euros



18.01.2021 / 11:04

Munich, January 18, 2021. Analysts of Quirin Privatbank Equity Research have examined fox e-mobility AG and evaluate the share with the rating "buy". The target price is set at 6,60 Euros per share. This represents a price potential of more than 66%. We want to develop fox e-mobility AG into one of the leading pure battery electric vehicle companies in Europe.



About fox e-mobility AG

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that is specialized in the production, marketing and further development of small electric cars in the lower price segment for individual road traffic and logistics. The new model series of the MIA 2.0 is to be produced in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and an extensive network in electro-mobility. fox e-mobility AG is listed on the Dusseldorf stock exchange.



Contact Details



Investor Relations Contact

Gunnar Janssen

fox e-mobility AG

Phone +49 175 297 67 63

Email: ir@fox-em.com



Press Contact

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65

Email fox@kirchhoff.de