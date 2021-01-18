Log in
fox e-mobility AG: Quirin Privatbank starts coverage of the share and gives a 'buy'-recommendation with a target price of 6,60 Euros

01/18/2021 | 05:06am EST
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Research Update
fox e-mobility AG: Quirin Privatbank starts coverage of the share and gives a 'buy'-recommendation with a target price of 6,60 Euros

18.01.2021 / 11:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ox e-mobility AG: Quirin Privatbank starts coverage of the share and gives a "buy"-recommendation with a target price of 6,60 Euros
 

Munich, January 18, 2021. Analysts of Quirin Privatbank Equity Research have examined fox e-mobility AG and evaluate the share with the rating "buy". The target price is set at 6,60 Euros per share. This represents a price potential of more than 66%. We want to develop fox e-mobility AG into one of the leading pure battery electric vehicle companies in Europe.

About fox e-mobility AG
fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that is specialized in the production, marketing and further development of small electric cars in the lower price segment for individual road traffic and logistics. The new model series of the MIA 2.0 is to be produced in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and an extensive network in electro-mobility. fox e-mobility AG is listed on the Dusseldorf stock exchange.

Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact
Gunnar Janssen
fox e-mobility AG
Phone +49 175 297 67 63
Email: ir@fox-em.com

Press Contact
Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65
Email fox@kirchhoff.de


18.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.catinum.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB551
WKN: A2NB55
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1161276

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1161276  18.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161276&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
