fuboTV Announces Completion of Edisn.ai Acquisition

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced it has closed its acquisition of Edisn.ai, an AI-powered computer vision platform with patent-pending video recognition technologies based in Bangalore, India.

The Edisn.ai acquisition helps drive fuboTV’s mission to create a more interactive and immersive live TV experience. Earlier this year, fuboTV launched predictive, free-to-play games and FanView, a feature that adds live stats and scores to the sports viewing experience. Additionally in November, the company’s Fubo Gaming subsidiary launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV.

Edisn.ai’s computer vision technology - which can recognize and track key objects in live video feeds (including athletes, actors, brand logos, products, events and more) - will enable fuboTV to further innovate its interactive live TV streaming experience through better play-by-play identification and frame-accurate video-data synchronization. By extracting metadata directly from fuboTV’s live video feeds, Edisn.ai’s technology can also make improvements to the accuracy of fuboTV’s electronic program guide and cloud DVR by automatically detecting when a live sporting event has ended or gone into overtime.

The acquisition will also enable fuboTV to expand its ad tech capabilities, such as better detection of ad breaks and targeted contextual advertising, in addition to creating the potential for integrated e-commerce (e.g. “buy what you see on screen”).

fuboTV also intends to leverage Edisn.ai’s tech synergies for international expansion alongside its planned acquisition of France’s leading live TV streaming platform, Molotov.

Edisn.ai Co-founder and CEO Ashok Karanth will join fuboTV as general manager, fuboTV India. Also joining fuboTV are Edisn.ai’s talented team of nearly two dozen data scientists and engineers, led by Co-founder and CTO Akshay Chandrasekhar. Edisn.ai will continue to be based in India, where fuboTV intends to expand its data science and engineering organization.

“Edisn.ai’s computer vision platform unlocks many capabilities that are critical for creating a sports-first, interactive live TV experience like fuboTV,” said Mike Berkley, chief product officer, fuboTV. “With this technology, we will be able to better detect and synchronize play-by-play data feeds with live and time shifted action - such as goals scored - on the screen. The opportunities this technology opens up for fubo - from improving our interactive features to expanding our ad tech offerings for brands - are numerous. I’m thrilled to welcome Ashok, Akshay and the Edisn.ai data science team to fuboTV.”

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) operates in the U.S., Canada, Spain and, through its expected acquisition of Molotov, in France.

Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of live TV channels across sports, news and entertainment. Subscribers can interact with fuboTV's live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.

