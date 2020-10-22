fuboTV Launches Updated Multiview Feature on Apple TV

Live TV Streaming Platform Enables Subscribers to Watch Up to 4 Channels Simultaneously

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today it has updated its popular Multiview feature on Apple TV. Now, subscribers can watch up to four channels simultaneously, doubling the feature’s previous capability of two channels.

The updated Multiview feature is currently available to 10% of fuboTV subscribers and will roll out to 100% in the coming days.

Learn how it works on fuboTV’s blog.

The launch of Multiview coincides with the kick-off of college football’s Big 10 season. Multiview is especially popular with sports viewers as it easily enables watching multiple games simultaneously.

fuboTV’s leading live sports package offers subscribers access to 50,000+ live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. In addition to college football, fuboTV has market leading soccer coverage, near-total NFL coverage and significant MLB, NBA and NHL coverage. fuboTV is the only virtual MVPD streaming 11 Thursday Night Football (FOX) games this season and the 2020 World Series (FOX) in 4K.

At the core of fuboTV’s offering is its proprietary technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership. This proprietary technology stack has enabled fuboTV to regularly offer new features and functionality, including Multiview. The company was also the first vMVPD to stream in 4K resolution.

About fuboTV

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. fuboTV’s base package, fubo Standard, features a broad mix of 100+ channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49).

Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K.

fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020 to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of fuboTV and on information currently available to fuboTV. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events or future financial and operating performance and fuboTV’s plans for, and the anticipated benefits of, new strategic partnerships. Although fuboTV believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, fuboTV can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause fuboTV’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, fuboTV does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause fuboTV’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports fuboTV files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and are available from fuboTV without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005833/en/