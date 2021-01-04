fuboTV to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2021

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO Simone Nardi will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:45am ET. In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The live presentation can be accessed here. A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Events & Presentations section of fuboTV’s investor relations website.

About fuboTV

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. With fuboTV’s base plan, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49), with the option to add dozens of additional networks. Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. fuboTV was also the first U.S. virtual MVPD to enter Europe with the 2018 launch of fuboTV España. fuboTV launched fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring live sports and award-winning original programming, in 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005708/en/