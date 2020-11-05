gamigo AG: parent company, Media and Games Invest, is evaluating further debt based financing with intention to use part of the proceeds to refinance the gamigo AG bond

DGAP-Ad-hoc: gamigo AG / Key word(s): Bond

Gamigo AG's parent company, Media and Games Invest, is evaluating further debt based financing with intention to use part of the proceeds to refinance the gamigo AG bond

INSIDE INFORMATION: Hamburg, XX. November 2020 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" ISIN: MT000058010101; Ticker: M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), holds 99.9 percent of the shares in gamigo AG ("gamigo" or the "Company", Bond ISIN: SE0011614445), is evaluating the possibility of further debt financing options. Part of the proceeds is intended to be used for the early redemption of the outstanding EUR 50 million gamigo bond in accordance with the bonds terms and conditions. For this reason, MGI has mandated Pareto Securities to investigate and evaluate the market conditions to conduct a debt capital rasing.

This information is such information Gamigo AG is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

About the gamigo group

Since its founding in 2000, gamigo has developed into one of the leading publishers of free-to-play online and mobile games in Europe and North America. The gamigo group has over 350 employees at its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in Berlin, Münster, Darmstadt, Cologne (Germany), Warsaw (Poland), Istanbul (Turkey), Chicago, Redwood City, Austin, Bellevue (USA), Toronto (Canada) and Seoul (Korea). The company's core portfolio includes successful games titles such as ArcheAge, Aura Kingdom, Defiance, Fiesta Online, Rift and Trove. gamigo is growing organically and through acquisitions and has made over 25 acquisitions since 2013, including games, media and technology companies as well as selected game assets.

