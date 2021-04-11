Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

genEquality :'s First Inclusive Safety Mural Launches at Townsend Harris High School in Flushing, Queens

04/11/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unveiling at 2:15pm ET on Monday, April 12th

In collaboration with Queens-based artist Anthony Posada

Offers an Antidote to Gender-Based and Identity-Based Violence

genEquality, a research-driven nonprofit organization focused on activating equality and inclusion through art and culture announces its first unveiling. United States Representative Grace Meng, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, and State Assemblymember Nily Rozic will be in attendance.

The first community-created Inclusive Safety mural, led by Queens-based artist Anthony Posada, will be unveiled on Monday, April 12 at Townsend Harris High School in Flushing, Queens at 2:15pm.

The Inclusive Safety Mural Series (ISMS) is a creative community engagement initiative that harnesses the power of art and community to activate us all to know, do, and be better in creating safe and inclusive communities.

The ISMS brings together artists, students, educators, and residents to collaboratively design and create murals that promote Inclusive Safety. The initiative’s first five murals - one in each borough of New York City - are being unveiled throughout April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

The additional murals will be unveiled throughout the month at the following locations:

  • Mott Haven, Bronx: artist Lola Lovenotes and students at International Community High School
  • Flatbush, Brooklyn: artist Danielle Mastrion and students at Kurt Hahn Expeditionary High School
  • Harlem, Manhattan: artist Giannina Gutierrez and residents of Polo Grounds Houses
  • Stapleton Heights, Staten Island: artist La Femme Cheri and residents of Stapleton Houses

In launching the Inclusive Safety Mural Series in New York City, genEquality has teamed up with several New York City governmental agencies, including the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, the Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety, the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, the NYC Commission for Human Rights, the NYC Department of Education, and the NYC Housing Authority.

genEquality is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization on a mission to activate people to achieve gender equality through beliefs & behaviors. We use research-driven behavioral insights and creative design to inspire everyone towards small behavioral changes that make a big difference. Visit www.genEquality.org to learn more, and join us in the effort to activate and advance gender equality at work, at school, at home, and everywhere in between.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:25pSLANG Worldwide Announces Change to Financial Reporting Date and Clarification to Prior News Release
NE
04:23pMULTIPLAN CORPORATION CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
PR
04:17pDELTA AIR LINES  : Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
AQ
04:15pPETROL D D  : Financial calendar of petrol d.d. for year 2021 changes dated 11 april 2021
PU
04:15pPETROL D D  : Second updated financial calendar for the year 2021
PU
04:04pSUBSCRIBERS  : Disregard Duplicate Google Story
DJ
04:01pBEIGENE  : Presents Clinical Data on Sitravatinib in Combination with Tislelizumab at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021
BU
04:01pCheckmate Pharmaceuticals Presents New Clinical Trial Translational Data with Vidutolimod at the 2021 American Association for Cancer (AACR) Annual Meeting
GL
03:45pEU, UK edge towards agreement on how to apply trade rules for Northern Ireland - FT
RE
03:41pASPEN PHARMACARE  : Joins South Africa in Mourning Dr Sindi Van Zyl
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China fines Alibaba record $2.75 billion for anti-monopoly violations
2S.Korean battery makers agree $1.8 billion settlement, aiding Biden's EV push
3Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply
4Record penalty for Ma's Alibaba marks tumultuous stretch for its founder
5EXCLUSIVE: China's antitrust regulator bulking up as crackdown on behemoths widens

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ