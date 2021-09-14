guardDog.ai : and Nexus IT Enter Joint Relationship to Expand IT Infrastructure, Customer Experience and 24/7 IT Resources as guardDog Customer Base Continues to Scale

-Nexus IT’s Award-Winning Service Aligned to Facilitate and Support Continued Expansion and Adoption of guardDog Products and Protective Cloud Services Worldwide-

Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a rapidly expanding leader in cyber security solutions for consumers and businesses, today announced a joint relationship with award-winning IT and service provider Nexus IT (NexusITC.net). The partnership will assist in assuring optimal user experience and 24/7 IT support for the rapidly expanding base of guardDog.ai employees and customers, who rely on the company’s AI-driven network overlay technology to find and protect against attempted cyberattacks in less than two milliseconds.

guardDog provides a managed detection and response to attempted hacks by identifying the threats that device and network management solutions can’t see and proactively halting potential exploits before they begin.

Under the terms of today’s announcement, guardDog has partnered with Nexus IT to assist with internal cyber security defense and aspects of user experience and management, to aid in guardDog’s continuing expansion to customers ranging from individuals to home-based workers and small and large organizations.

“We are grateful to count on Nexus IT’s depth of experience to harden our infrastructure and platform, allowing us to continue our expansion to all parts of the world at full speed,” said Peter Bookman, founder and CEO of guardDog.ai.

“We’re extremely pleased to join with guardDog in this tremendous endeavor to protect users and networks from the cybersecurity attacks that can cause millions and billions of dollars in damages to the largest organizations, and can entirely debilitate home based businesses and smaller organizations,” said Earl Foote, Founder and CEO of Nexus IT Consultants. “We are pleased to support and further strengthen guardDog’s infrastructure and cybersecurity practices, while creating an ideal IT support model for the guardDog team and their valued customers, allowing guardDog to continue to expand at full speed.”

In wired and Wi-Fi networks, guardDog.ai protects against threats outside the perimeter of the network or on attached devices that other solutions can’t see, including the many IoT devices that now occupy home and business networks such as digital doorbells, smart refrigerators, and game systems. Devices of every kind are inherently vulnerable to the networks they join. guardDog.ai employs patent-pending artificial intelligence to pre-emptively recognize, expose, and shut down cybersecurity threats before an attack can happen.

From the moment the Fido network overlay device is plugged in, it works with guardDog.ai Protective Cloud Services (PCS) to combat threats with Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) technology that uses artificial intelligence to detect cyber threats and instantly shuts attacks down before they compromise privacy and security. The service stays up to date on the latest threats that arise in the form of ransomware, man-in-the-middle attacks, denial of service, and emerging novel threats, to protect networks and the devices attached to them.

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, Nexus IT Consultants is the winner of Utah’s 2021 Best in State awards for excellence, as well as Park City’s Best award winner in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. With 23 years of IT and cybersecurity experience, the Nexus IT Consultants team is a friendly team of talented people that provide complete IT Support and Cybersecurity Services for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NexusITC.net.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, guardDog.ai has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) cyber security software service with a companion device that work together to simplify network security. The solution provides protection and visibility as it exposes invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to them, with patented technology to address and prevent cybersecurity threats before they compromise network environments. Every business, government, healthcare institution, home consumer, or other organization, are grappling to find security solutions that are adapting to this changing world. guardDog.ai is pioneering new innovations designed to meet these challenges.

