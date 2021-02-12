Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen to G7: U.S. is back at the global table

02/12/2021 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking her call for hefty government spending to boost economies out of the doldrums caused by the health crisis - on the road.

In a Friday video meeting with her peers from the Group of Seven rich nations, or G7 as it is called, Yellen called for continued fiscal support to bolster the global economy, saying "the time to go big is now."

Going big, however, doesn't mean going it alone.

Yellen said the U.S. was ready to re-engage the global body - which includes Britain, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Canada - as it helps steer the global economy out of the worst slump since the Great Depression.That is in contrast to the solitary approach taken by the Trump administration.

The G7 was thrown into chaos during the Trump years, including a 2018 incident when Trump refused to sign on to a joint communique after a leaders' summit because of a trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada.

Yellen is promising a more cooperative tone under the Biden administration.

The U.S. is now signaling an openness to support G7 efforts to have the International Monetary Fund provide help to low-income countries hit by the health crisis.

Other topics on the table included: inequality, vaccines, climate change and an international solution to the tax challenges resulting from the digital economy.

Yellen and her counterparts are laying the groundwork for leaders from the G7, who are expected to hold their first in-person summit in two years at a British seaside village in June.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aU.S. tells G7 that it is back at the table to help with global recovery
RE
11:55a : lang="en">S&P, Nasdaq rally, post second weekly gain
RE
11:47aAmex reveals U.S. probes into business, consumer cards sales practices
RE
11:35aUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:33aCommunications Services Cos Up After Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
11:32aStocks hit record highs; yields highest since March
RE
11:30aTech Cos Up As Upward Momentum Holds Despite Valuation Worries -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:27aFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11:25aU.S. senators prod Biden administration on Nord Stream 2 pipeline sanctions
RE
11:25aConsumer Cos Flat As Investors Await Stimulus Progress -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4S&P 500 hits record peak as stocks post weekly gain
5Bitcoin hits record on BNY Mellon crypto move

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ