i2O Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration and Option Agreement with Janssen to Investigate the Oral Delivery of Macromolecules

01/06/2022 | 08:05am EST
Companies will work collaboratively to evaluate the potential of oral delivery of macromolecules using ionic liquid technology

i2O Therapeutics, a developer of oral biologic products based on its proprietary ionic liquid platform, today announced a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., for Janssen Research & Development to evaluate the use of ionic liquid technology for the oral delivery of macromolecules. This collaboration was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

This research collaboration underscores i2O’s mission to apply its Ionic Liquid platform towards the oral delivery of diverse payloads that can enable the wider adoption of much needed therapies for patients.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to expand i2O’s capabilities to deliver large molecules,” said Ravi Srinivasan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of i2O Therapeutics. “We look forward to working collaboratively with Janssen to investigate the oral bioavailability of macromolecules using ionic liquids.”

Founded by a team of researchers from Harvard University, i2O Therapeutics is focused on the development of safe and effective oral, biologics-based therapies. The company’s innovative platform protects therapeutics from the hostile environment of the digestive system to safely deliver drugs across the epithelial lining of the GI tract, thus enabling the oral delivery of therapeutics ranging from peptides to monoclonal antibodies.

In 2021, i2O announced a collaboration with Sanofi to enable the oral delivery of nanobody-based medicines across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

About i2O Therapeutics
i2O Therapeutics is the leader in exploiting the versatile properties of Ionic Liquids (ILs) for therapeutic development. i2O’s wholly owned pipeline consists of first-in-class and best-in-class transformative oral biologics with improved clinical benefits and a superior safety profile over current standard of care. With a focus on metabolic diseases, inflammatory diseases and other indications, i2O is delivering on the promise of oral biologics—considered the “holy grail biologic opportunity” by the pharmaceutical industry. Visit us at www.i2obio.com.


© Business Wire 2022
