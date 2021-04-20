i2c Appoints Joe Podulka as Chief Financial Officer

PayPal, eBay alum hired to support fintech’s global growth

i2c, a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today named Joe Podulka as their new Chief Financial Officer. Reporting to Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc., Podulka will work closely with the executive team to ensure alignment of the company’s growth strategies and financial goals.

i2c gains a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience in the fintech and the global eCommerce landscape. Podulka formerly held several senior global positions at eBay and served as head of finance for PayPal Europe, in addition to serving as a strategic adviser to several fintech companies and as CFO at Hearst for the San Francisco Chronicle, and SFGate.com.

With this latest hire, i2c gains a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience in the fintech and the global eCommerce landscape. Podulka formerly held several senior global positions at eBay and served as head of finance for PayPal Europe, in addition to serving as a strategic adviser to several fintech companies and as CFO at Hearst for the San Francisco Chronicle, and SFGate.com.

“We are thrilled to have Joe join our leadership team. His global outlook and ability to think creatively is a great fit with the rest of the i2c team,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c. “Joe’s diverse, global experience in finance, strategy and operations, will play a key role in our continuation of meeting a historic demand in banking and payment services, and building on our company’s expansion strategy.”

“Throughout my career, I have gravitated towards companies that prioritize the importance of innovation and challenging the status quo, in the way i2c approaches their mandate,” said Podulka, Chief Financial Officer, i2c. “I look forward to being a part of the i2c team and supporting our mission-critical businesses worldwide.”

Podulka’s hiring is the latest in a string of strategic personnel additions i2c has made, focused on expanding the company's global operations, including president, Jim McCarthy; CMO, Heather Clifton; CHRO, Jon-Paul Ales-Barnicoat; and EVP Americas sales, Kevin Fox.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

