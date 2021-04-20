Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

i2c Appoints Joe Podulka as Chief Financial Officer

04/20/2021 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PayPal, eBay alum hired to support fintech’s global growth

i2c, a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today named Joe Podulka as their new Chief Financial Officer. Reporting to Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc., Podulka will work closely with the executive team to ensure alignment of the company’s growth strategies and financial goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005795/en/

i2c gains a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience in the fintech and the global eCommerce landscape. Podulka formerly held several senior global positions at eBay and served as head of finance for PayPal Europe, in addition to serving as a strategic adviser to several fintech companies and as CFO at Hearst for the San Francisco Chronicle, and SFGate.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

i2c gains a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience in the fintech and the global eCommerce landscape. Podulka formerly held several senior global positions at eBay and served as head of finance for PayPal Europe, in addition to serving as a strategic adviser to several fintech companies and as CFO at Hearst for the San Francisco Chronicle, and SFGate.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

With this latest hire, i2c gains a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience in the fintech and the global eCommerce landscape. Podulka formerly held several senior global positions at eBay and served as head of finance for PayPal Europe, in addition to serving as a strategic adviser to several fintech companies and as CFO at Hearst for the San Francisco Chronicle, and SFGate.com.

“We are thrilled to have Joe join our leadership team. His global outlook and ability to think creatively is a great fit with the rest of the i2c team,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c. “Joe’s diverse, global experience in finance, strategy and operations, will play a key role in our continuation of meeting a historic demand in banking and payment services, and building on our company’s expansion strategy.”

“Throughout my career, I have gravitated towards companies that prioritize the importance of innovation and challenging the status quo, in the way i2c approaches their mandate,” said Podulka, Chief Financial Officer, i2c. “I look forward to being a part of the i2c team and supporting our mission-critical businesses worldwide.”

Podulka’s hiring is the latest in a string of strategic personnel additions i2c has made, focused on expanding the company's global operations, including president, Jim McCarthy; CMO, Heather Clifton; CHRO, Jon-Paul Ales-Barnicoat; and EVP Americas sales, Kevin Fox.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aSift Streamlines Digital Trust & Safety Suite to Protect Merchants Against the Fraud Economy
GL
11:30aRAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 20.4.2021
AQ
11:30aURAC'S PHARMACY ACCREDITATION PROGRAMS : What You Need to Know to Get Started
GL
11:30aJAMES FISHER AND SONS  : Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer 20 April 2021
PU
11:30aFUV BREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Arcimoto Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by Firm – FUV
GL
11:30aBlue Waters Pool Services Helps Ensure Your Pool or Hot Tub Stays in Top Condition During COVID-19
GL
11:29aIG Global Group Announces Entry Into Kazakhstan
GL
11:28aTHE JOURNEY TO PROXIMITY : It's a Marathon, not a Sprint
PU
11:27aJ&J stands ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in Europe as regulators weigh risks
RE
11:27aBODYCOTE PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks ease from record highs as tobacco firms weigh
2Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Telekom invests in blockchain payments platform Celo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ