i2c Appoints John Bresnahan to Lead Government Payment Services

i2c, a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today named John Bresnahan as its general manager of government payment services, part of the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the sector.

Over the last five years i2c has invested heavily in technology and support infrastructure to service federal government benefits recipients including setting up two service centers in Omaha and San Antonio. The company has also built a tremendous amount of technology specific to the government sector including a best-in-class mobile platform, intelligent self-service tools, automated dispute processing and an artificial intelligence-based fraud engine to improve fraud protection.

“John is the ultimate subject matter expert in this space, having spent years working with and partnering with government clients, and is perfectly suited to our consultative approach of helping government agencies adopt and deploy digital-first, mobile and virtual approaches,” said Jim McCarthy, President of i2c. “Distributing payments more quickly, cost-effectively and in a way that’s more responsive to agency stakeholders, be they underserved, parents or some other group, is of increasing importance to government entities and a key part of our skillset as a company,” McCarthy added.

“Getting money into people’s hands when they need it, ensuring the controls to keep it safe and servicing cardholders with compassion is high on many agencies’ agendas and a space where i2c truly differentiates and excels,” said Bresnahan, who prior to joining i2c served as Director and part of the leadership team of PwC’s payments practice. Bresnahan also spent more than 20 years at Edgar, Dunn & Company, a payments consultancy, where he served as America's market lead and CFO. He started his career at Comerica Bank where he was responsible for strategic planning and development of annual budgets and long-term financial plans.

Bresnahan’s hiring is the latest in a string of strategic personnel additions i2c has made, focused on expanding the company's global operations, including president, Jim McCarthy; CMO, Heather Clifton; CHRO, Jon-Paul Ales-Barnicoat; EVP Americas sales, Kevin Fox; and CFO, Joe Podulka.

