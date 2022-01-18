i2c Selected by Leading Payments Innovators Across Latin America, Caribbean

Global issuer processing platform highlights LAC implementations in nine countries and shares plans for growth in the region

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced that the company has been selected to power payment programs across nine countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and is set to partner with some of the most innovative financial services providers throughout the region.

At present, i2c is supporting the launch and implementation of 22 programs across Antigua, Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, and Puerto Rico. The use cases range to include credit, debit, prepaid, cryptocurrency and ACH programs, allowing for emerging and established financial institutions and fintechs to build with faster innovation cycles and time to market via i2c’s single “plug-and-play” platform. Clients include: Banco Popular (Dominican Republic), Cornerstone Trust & Merchant Bank (Jamaica), Credijusto (Mexico), Crypto.com (Brazil), Facebank (Puerto Rico) and several others to be named in the coming months.

“Latin America is primed for payment innovations that work to accelerate financial inclusion and build tomorrow’s financial infrastructure,” said Kevin Fox, Global Head of Sales of i2c. “Not only are we experiencing strong demand for next-gen payments solutions from prospective clients, but our existing LAC partners are projecting an average of 200% growth in their account volume for the programs that have already been launched.”

i2c launched their first Latin American partnership in 2021 and is the region’s only enabler that offers network access to every major card brand, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, Visa, and UnionPay.

“Crypto.com is proud to have expanded our crypto card offering from the US to many regions worldwide, the latest being Latin America,” said Filomena Ruffa, General Manager Latin America, Crypto.com. “Working with a single enablement processor that possesses deep domain knowledge of multi-currency programs and unmatched global reach has been a game changer for our team. With this support we’ve been able to maintain a consistent brand and user experience to meet our customers’ expectations while scaling quickly to serve our users in a new market.”

“We’re seeing increased interest from our clients in the US, EU, and APAC regions that want to tap into the LAC market,” added Fox. “In response, we are excited to continue investing in local commercial and technical resources, as well as integrating with local switches and other ecosystem participants to provide innovative payment products to clients and end users throughout the region.”

Startup investment in Latin America totaled $9.3B in 2021, a 211% increase from the amount invested into the region’s sector in 2020. This influx of capital reflects the region’s increasing demand for accelerated digital adoption and modern payment products, a demand that i2c is dedicated to continue meeting in 2022 and beyond.

