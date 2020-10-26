Log in
i2c Taps Miguel Olvera to Drive Mexican Growth

10/26/2020 | 08:18am EDT

Former Citibanamex payment executive to spearhead growth in the key Americas market

i2c Inc. a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology today announced a key move in its Americas operations, naming Miguel Olvera as its Regional Director, Business Development, Mexico. Olvera will be responsible for accelerating expansion efforts in the market including spearheading strategic alliances with banks, fintechs, merchants and other 3rd party ecosystem participants.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005248/en/

Leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, i2c, brings on Miguel Olvera. Former Citibanamex payment executive to spearhead growth in the key Americas market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, i2c, brings on Miguel Olvera. Former Citibanamex payment executive to spearhead growth in the key Americas market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Olvera brings more than 13 years of experience in international financial services and payments, including the development and introduction of new products to market. Olvera's previous work included various product and business development positions with Citibanamex, Mexico’s largest financial institution, and most recently the establishment of Wirecard’s presence in the market.

“Miguel brings with him a wealth of payments and fintech knowledge, experience and contacts in one of the world’s most robust and promising markets,” said Kevin Fox, EVP, Head of Sales - Americas at i2c Inc., adding, “The current climate and potential for payments innovation in Mexico and LAC in general is easily understated. Having Miguel on board is a key step towards being the partner and platform of choice for the country’s and region’s next product visionaries.”

Before joining i2c, Olvera spent nearly a decade at market leader Citibanamex in various credit card, commercial banking, cash management and investment roles including major growth initiatives and card migrations, process optimizations, as well as product developments and implementations. Later, he served for three years as country manager for Wirecard Mexico, where he led the company in establishing its presence in the market including driving key issuing and acquiring opportunities.

“Joining i2c at a time when customer and client expectations in Mexico are rising couldn’t be more exciting,” said Olvera, adding, “In the process leading up to my joining the company and since, I’ve come to appreciate what a truly digital and configurable platform can mean to our market and the possibilities it can offer in terms of changing the way we design, deliver, evolve and manage products over their lifecycles,” he added.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

© Business Wire 2020

