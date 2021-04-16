Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iCloudModel Wants to Revolutionize the Photoshoot for Fashion E-commerce

04/16/2021 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

iCloudModel, the world's first model management using artificial intelligence to create out-of-the box solutions for Chinese fashion designer and brands to make realistic and high-quality images for fashion e-commerce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005142/en/

China has the most mobile users and more e-commerce activity than any other country in the world. According to Digital Market Outlook, the fashion e-commerce apparel segment is forecasted to achieve a revenue of $169Billion in 2020 to $256Billion in 2024.

This partnership of iCloudModel (ICM) and Mad Street Den (MSD) comes when the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted virtually all businesses. The pandemic has caused increased disruption in the mobility of international models. With this technology, we shoot the international models at their location without having the models in China. The client shoot their own garment on a mannequin anytime at their location. The turnover can be as quick as 24 hours and cost 25% of traditional shoot production”, said David Lim, Founder and CEO of ICM.

“This technology Generative Adversarial Networks is able to understand what a garment looks like and visualize it on a model and also shows how realistic A.I. generated digital models can be. Each model in the library is a real fit model; digitized for the virtual world, including their measurements, shape, and posture. Using artificial intelligence, the technology morphs the garment onto the model’s image taking into account the natural shape, twists and turn of the body position”, says Dr. Costa Colbert, Chief Science Officer.

“Fashion unified with technology has been trend for sometimes. Artificial intelligence and models are an extraordinary pairing. I’m sure this new innovative solution will revolutionise the model management business for fashion e-commerce production”, says Dejan Markovic, President for Elite North America.

About iCloudModel ICM

The birth of ICM has arisen from careful research of the market combined with 20 years of experience in the model business and the desire to bring something innovative and radical in e-commerce fashion production.

Led by a new generation of creative visionaries and industry pioneers, ICM utilize a strong world-wide model scouting to develop both high fashion and great commercial models and promote to Greater China clientele, as it grows in renown, respected for its professionalism, creativity, and dedication to the present and future of fashion.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:54aAFC Energy Expands Partnership With ABB, Raises GBP36 Million -- Update
DJ
04:52aCHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE  : Resignation of non-executive director and chairman
PU
04:51aPOWERCELL SWEDEN  : presents comprehensive product portfolio optimized for off-road electrification
AQ
04:50aNPRO : Annual General Meeting held in Norwegian Property ASA
AQ
04:50aAIRCRAFT : To Buy Or To Rent?
PU
04:49aPRESS RELEASE  : Preliminary results for financial year 2020/21.
DJ
04:47aPremier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Issue of Ordinary Shares
PR
04:46aEnd-March 2021 GIR Settles at US$104.82 Billion
PU
04:46aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : CMEC Leader Meets with Maldivian Ambassador to China
PU
04:46aFinancial calendar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2China's GDP hits record growth but post-COVID recovery seen losing steam
3Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
4Daimler profit soars as China drives recovery
5Thermo Fisher expands pharma service business with $17.4 billion PPD acquisition

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ