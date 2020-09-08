Log in
iDirect Government Wins Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work Honors for Second Consecutive Year

09/08/2020 | 01:56pm EDT

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today announced that for the second consecutive year, it was named the Washington Business Journal's (WBJ) Best Places to Work for the large company category, ranking fourth on the list. The WBJ acknowledges the 100 Greater Washington, D.C., companies for their workplace excellence based on survey responses from their respective employees.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in the greater Washington, D.C., area for the second consecutive year,” said John Ratigan, President of iDirect Government. “We built our company on strong, competent people who value our customers and work to make SATCOM and the supporting technological solutions viable for our military, homeland security, first responder and other government users.

“For our employees, coming to work every day is only the beginning. Gaining our customers’ trust with top solutions supported with excellent customer service is the motto of every team member,” he added. “Always envisaging to best address our customers’ needs, we offer a wide array of support services, such as our Technical Assistance Center with 24/7 support, on-site professionals who manage and support customer networks, and our engineers who help in designing SATCOM network plans. The collegial atmosphere and thought-provoking work make iDirectGov a best place to work.”

The honorees are listed on the Washington Business Journal Lists.

About iDirect Government
iDirect Government, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ST Engineering iDirect, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response. Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, LLC, a U.S. corporation, has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 17 years. All its employees are U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S security clearances.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States. 

For more information, please visit http://www.idirectgov.com and follow iDirectGov on Twitter at https://twitter.com/idirectgov, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/idirectgov  and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/idirectgov/. See iDirectGov on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReL2Mi-yyX0sNNu-Dq0erw.

Media Contacts:
Keri Spencer
Sr. Director of Marketing, iDirect Government
703-463-2355
pr@idirectgov.com

Jane Bryant
Spire Communications
571-235-4822
jbryant@spirecomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
