iFIT Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

iFIT Health & Fitness Inc (iFIT), a global leader in connected fitness software, content and equipment, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its Class A common stock. iFIT is offering 30,769,231 shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, iFIT expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 4,615,384 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $18.00 and $21.00 per share. The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “IFIT.”

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Jefferies LLC, and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated are acting as book-running managers and Cowen and Company, LLC, JMP Securities LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Telsey Advisory Group LLC, AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255-0001, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Telephone: (888) 603-5847, by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About iFIT

iFIT® is a global fitness and well-being subscription technology company that provides unmatched fitness experiences and solutions to its growing community of over 6 million members in over 120 countries. iFIT’s industry-leading brands – NordicTrack®, ProForm®, Sweat®, Freemotion®, Weider® and 29029® – are powered by the iFIT integrated health and fitness platform, which seamlessly connects the company’s proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. Based in Logan, Utah, with offices in Paris, Shanghai, Sydney and Leeds, the company offers immersive, adaptive, personalized workout experiences for every fitness level and interest. iFIT delivers these patented interactive experiences through an extensive offering of live and on-demand content across the industry’s broadest range of connected fitness modalities. iFIT is a leader and pioneer in the health and well-being industry with more than 400 issued and pending patents.

