iFabricCorp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 3rd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFabrics Corp. (TSX: IFA and OTC: IFABF), based in Markham, Ontario, focused on Intelligent Fabric Technologies, which include antibacterials, anti virals, UV Protection and Moisture wicking, today announced that Hylton Karon, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 3rd, 2022.



DATE: February 3rd, 2022

TIME: 11:00AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Fpq8Mn

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Record Year End Results FY ended Sept 2022

Updated Timing of EPA Public Health Claims Approval

About iFabrics Corporation is comprised of 2 divisions. Intelligent Fabrics Technologies which hosts a suite of performance additives for textiles for medical, athletic, military, consumer and corporate apparel. Coconut Grove Intimates supplies the fashion industry with unique and superior apparel collections.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.



