Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iFabricCorp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 3rd

01/31/2022 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFabrics Corp. (TSX: IFA and OTC: IFABF), based in Markham, Ontario, focused on Intelligent Fabric Technologies, which include antibacterials, anti virals, UV Protection and Moisture wicking, today announced that Hylton Karon, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 3rd, 2022.

DATE: February 3rd, 2022
TIME: 11:00AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3Fpq8Mn

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Record Year End Results FY ended Sept 2022
  • Updated Timing of EPA Public Health Claims Approval

About iFabrics Corporation is comprised of 2 divisions. Intelligent Fabrics Technologies which hosts a suite of performance additives for textiles for medical, athletic, military, consumer and corporate apparel. Coconut Grove Intimates supplies the fashion industry with unique and superior apparel collections. 

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

 


CONTACTS:
IFabrics Corp
Hylton Karon,
Group President & CEO
(905)752-0566 extension 201
hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:51aCMC MATERIALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:51aDresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Analytical Data Infrastructure Market Study
GL
08:51aDresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Analytical Data Infrastructure Market Study
GL
08:50aROS AGRO : Trading results 4Q and 12M 2021 (PDF, 0.8 mb)
PU
08:50aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
08:50aFINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S P A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 24 JANUARY – 28 JANUARY 2022 PERIOD
PU
08:50aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : organises 12 meetings with small and medium-sized enterprises on the latest features of tax credits for the construction industry
PU
08:50aRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-25C Engine Selected to Power New DART-750 Trainer from…
PU
08:50aZAHARNI ZAVODI : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bond issuer)
PU
08:50aLIQUID AVATAR TECHNOLOGIES : British Invasion comes to Fab Island in the Metaverse with Aftermath Islands and McCartney Multimedia
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
2Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business
3Italy's Saipem sinks after profit warning and call for cash
4Ryanair sees very strong summer if no COVID setback
5Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, ..

HOT NEWS