iGo Reports First Quarter Financial Results

iGo, Inc. (OTC PINK: IGOI) (the "Company") today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Overview

First quarter of 2021 compared with first quarter of 2020

Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $16.0 million, as compared to revenue of $15.2 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net income was $0.7 million, or $0.09 per share, for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.05 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

The Company continues to evaluate the global risks and the slowdown in business activity related to COVID-19, including the potential impacts on its employees, customers, suppliers, and financial results. The impact on the Company's business beyond 2021 will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, the disruption to the demand for our businesses' products and services, and the impact of the global business and economic environment on liquidity and the availability of capital, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted. To help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company initiated cost reduction actions, including hiring freezes, staffing and force reductions, salary reductions, bonus payment deferrals, and temporary 401(k) match suspension. The Company has fully restored the prior salary reductions; however, management continues its focus on cash management and liquidity, which includes the elimination of discretionary spending, aggressive working capital management, and strict approvals for capital expenditures. The Company will evaluate further actions if circumstances warrant.

About the Company

The Company was previously a provider of mobile accessories and is evaluating alternative strategies for uses of its capital and the iGo brand. The Company's Kasco subsidiary (www.kasco.com) provides metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting, and wood cutting industries to the global market. Its route distribution unit provides the U.S. and Canada retail grocery and retail food industries with quality butcher supplies, resupply products, and seasonings. Headquartered in St. Louis and founded in 1901, Kasco has manufacturing, sales, and warehouse operations in St. Louis, Canada, Mexico, Wales, and Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. Such forward-looking statements do not guaranty future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Due to the continued uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, it is difficult to predict the duration of the pandemic and its impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, or any facts, events, or circumstances after the date hereof that may bear upon forward-looking statements. Additionally, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to provide updates on the occurrence of unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

iGo, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except common shares) (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,030 $ 2,427 Accounts receivable - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $484 and $464 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 7,219 7,208 Inventories 6,687 6,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,711 1,366 Total current assets 17,647 17,343 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,101 12,085 Operating lease right-of-use assets 637 758 Intangible assets, net 876 913 Deferred tax assets 1,327 1,343 Total Assets $ 32,588 $ 32,442 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,769 $ 4,806 Income taxes payable — 608 Accrued expenses 4,252 3,371 Payable to related parties 790 392 Operating lease liabilities 442 467 Total current liabilities 9,253 9,644 Long-term debt 3,000 3,000 Long-term income taxes payable — 382 Deferred tax liabilities 187 199 Long-term operating lease liabilities 186 280 Other non-current liabilities 1,558 1,343 Total Liabilities 14,184 14,848 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 10,000,000 shares; 7,877,278 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 79 79 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (453 ) (537 ) Capital deficit (20,608 ) (20,608 ) Retained earnings 39,386 38,660 Total Stockholders' Equity 18,404 17,594 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 32,588 $ 32,442

iGo, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except common shares and per common share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 16,027 $ 15,196 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 10,546 7,909 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,602 6,594 Restructuring charges (1 ) (28 ) Interest expense 16 76 Gains from asset dispositions (30 ) (30 ) Other income, net 23 (37 ) Total costs and expenses 15,156 14,484 Income (loss) before income taxes 871 712 Income tax (benefit) provision 145 284 Net income (loss) $ 726 $ 428 Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 7,877,278 7,877,278

