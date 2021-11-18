iGo Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

iGo, Inc. (OTC PINK: IGOI) (the "Company") today announced operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Overview

Third quarter of 2021 compared with third quarter of 2020

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $17.5 million, as compared to revenue of $15.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net income was $0.5 million, or $0.07 per share, for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.22 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with nine months ended September 30, 2020

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $51.6 million, as compared to revenue of $46.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net income was $2.4 million, or $0.30 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.38 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

Net Operating Losses

At December 31, 2020, the Company had carryforwards of Federal net operating losses ("NOLs") of approximately $113.2 million available to reduce future Federal taxes. The Company has a valuation allowance to reserve its deferred tax asset associated with the NOLs. The Company’s Federal NOLs may be subject to an Internal Revenue Code Section 382 limitation, and as a result, may not be available to reduce taxable income.

About the Company

The Company's Kasco subsidiary (www.kasco.com) provides metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting, and wood cutting industries to the global market. Its route distribution unit provides the U.S. and Canada retail grocery and retail food industries with quality butcher supplies, resupply products, and seasonings. Headquartered in St. Louis and founded in 1901, Kasco has manufacturing, sales, and warehouse operations in St. Louis, Canada, Mexico, Wales, and Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. Such forward-looking statements do not guaranty future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Due to the continued uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, it is difficult to predict the duration of the pandemic and its impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, or any facts, events, or circumstances after the date hereof that may bear upon forward-looking statements. Additionally, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to provide updates on the occurrence of unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

(Financial Tables Follow)

iGo, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except common shares) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,850 $ 2,427 Accounts receivable - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $405 and $464 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 7,454 7,208 Inventories 6,629 6,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,518 1,366 Total current assets 19,451 17,343 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,258 12,085 Operating lease right-of-use assets 404 758 Intangible assets, net 833 913 Deferred tax assets 1,328 1,343 Total Assets $ 34,274 $ 32,442 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,090 $ 4,806 Income taxes payable 1,573 608 Accrued expenses 3,505 3,371 Payable to related parties — 392 Operating lease liabilities 369 467 Total current liabilities 9,537 9,644 Long-term debt 3,000 3,000 Long-term income taxes payable — 382 Deferred tax liabilities 185 199 Long-term operating lease liabilities 29 280 Other non-current liabilities 1,557 1,343 Total Liabilities 14,308 14,848 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 10,000,000 shares; 7,877,278 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 79 79 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (545 ) (537 ) Capital deficit (20,608 ) (20,608 ) Retained earnings 41,040 38,660 Total Stockholders' Equity 19,966 17,594 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 34,274 $ 32,442

iGo, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except common shares and per common share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 17,470 $ 15,798 $ 51,591 $ 46,360 Total costs and expenses 16,815 14,311 48,569 42,828 Income before income taxes 655 1,487 3,022 3,532 Income tax provision (benefit) 107 (236 ) 642 553 Net income $ 548 $ 1,723 $ 2,380 $ 2,979 Net income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.22 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 7,877,278 7,877,278 7,877,278 7,877,278

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005831/en/