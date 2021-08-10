Log in
iLearning Engines (ILE) : Looks to Go Public With Continued Fast Growth With Its In-process Learning Automation Solutions Across Edtech and Enterprise Markets Worldwide

08/10/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
Maryland-based Company ranked among the top 20 fastest growing in North America in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ list over the past 4 years

iLearning Engines (ILE), a Bethesda, MD-based AI platform company, which has pioneered in-process learning automation, has announced its plan for a public listing in the U.S. in the next 12 months.

ILE has been growing rapidly worldwide with a CAGR of 80% for the past three years, with a growing customer base both in educational institutions and enterprise markets. The company is now planning to expand rapidly by growing its U.S. footprint and deepening its enterprise customer base by combining learning automation with learning experience to provide an enhanced full-stack solution.

ILE was founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Harish Chidambaran to leverage big data and AI to improve learner and student outcomes based on adaptive technology. The platform is in use at over 250 sites across organizations in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and India.

“We were early pioneers in combining AI algorithms with large data sets to diagnose or predict deficiencies in knowledge and then provide in-process customized learning prescriptions to each individual at scale,” said CEO Harish Chidambaran. “Our early investment has paid off quite well in terms of market adoption and customer outcomes experienced by customers with our AI-powered solution. We look forward to continued expansion to meet the growing opportunities we are now seeing.”

Chidambaran and other ILE executives will be speaking and presenting at the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego on August 9-11 as part of various forums to discuss the company's solutions and impact.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines (ILE) is the market leader in cloud-based, mission critical training for enterprises. Deloitte has ranked ILE as the top 20 fastest growing company in North America in 2020 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and #5 in 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. The Company’s Outcomes-Driven Learning and AI platform is used by enterprises to deliver firm specific training and drive mission critical outcomes on a massive scale. iLearningEngines is being deployed in some of the most regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets including healthcare, education, energy, transportation and the military. The intense demand for scalable, outcome-based training has led to marquee customer wins across multiple verticals. The Company leverages its clients’ own subject matter experts, in-house content and third-party content to create training materials, and then uses its AI and machine learning engine to deliver personalized training plans at scale.


© Business Wire 2021
