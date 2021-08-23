Log in
iManage Closing Folders Extends Integration with DocuSign eSignature to enhance Security and Authentication in Legal Transactions

08/23/2021 | 09:06am EDT
CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced new digital signature capabilities for iManage Closing Folders that continue to modernize the management and governance of agreements in the cloud. The company’s latest integration with DocuSign eSignature, part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, enables lawyers using Closing Folders for deal closings to use advanced levels of e-signatures. These signatures meet the highest level of security services under the European law, eIDAS (Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services).

Adding to its Simple Electronic Signature (SES) or standard capability, Closing Folders now supports both Advanced Electronic Signature (AES) and Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) which offer a heightened level of identity verification of the parties involved in a transaction. While a standard electronic signature is often sufficient, transactions within heavily regulated industries, the EU, governmental entities, or other countries may require advanced digital signatures for further identity assurance.

Closing Folders is the only Legal Transaction Management (LTM) product to support the full spectrum of simple and advanced e-signatures. This allows customers maximum flexibility and choice in completing signing packets and closings – meeting all the electronic signature needs of legal teams and their clients. Whichever level of e-signature is preferred or required, Closing Folders provides a single, scalable solution to keep signature processes moving swiftly within law firms while achieving alignment with local and global laws, regulatory guidelines, and firm preferences through seamless and efficient workflows.

“Closing transactions often involve hundreds of documents requiring thousands of signatures,” said Sahil Zaman, Head of Business for iManage Closing Folders. “To effectively complete the complex closing process, it is crucial to manage the signature process within the context of the deal’s ecosystem of documents. Closing Folder’s AI-enabled, deal-centric workflow, keeps transactions and deal closings on track and puts legal organizations in control of the desired amount of rigor they want to see in the assurance and security of their processes.”

With Closing Folders’ standard electronic signing capability, customers can easily automate the completion of standalone signature pages. By ‘signing in counterpart’ or holding signatures in escrow, signatures can be captured at different phases of the document’s versions to expedite transaction closing.

AES and QES are uniquely tied to the signer’s identity, require multi-factor verification, and utilize advanced encryption to detect and prevent tampering of documents. Qualified Electronic Signatures are based on qualified certificates. They can only be issued by an industry-approved, certificate authority that regulates the integrity of electronic signatures. Because this requires a face-to-face identity verification of the signatory, QES is the only signature type explicitly recognized as the legal equivalent of a ‘wet’ signature across all EU member states.






About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries. Visit www.imanage.com/ to learn more.

Press Contact Information:
Anastasia Bullinger
iManage
Phone: +1 312 868 8411
press@imanage.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
