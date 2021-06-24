Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iManage Named One of The 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management

06/24/2021 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that it has been named by KMWorld as one of the 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management in 2021. The list showcases companies whose technology innovation and offerings have helped organizations expand access to information, solve business problems, and accelerate growth.

“iManage’s guiding principle has always been to deliver solutions that empower knowledge workers to achieve better business outcomes. Recognition by KMWorld as a leading KM solutions provider is another proof point that we are achieving that mission,” said Alex Smith, Global AI Product Lead at iManage.

The rapid transformation to remote working in the last 15 months has created dramatic shifts in how organizations communicate, collaborate, and operate – highlighting, more than ever, the critical need for effective knowledge management. By helping organizations to activate the collective knowledge hidden within their content and systems, iManage is breaking down silos and barriers to productivity. iManage Knowledge Unlocked leverages knowledge graph capabilities and AI to enable organizations to uncover and deliver the right information to the right person at the right time and place.

"Flexibility, agility, and the ability to pivot are attributes that have become critical to forward-thinking companies—and that is particularly the case now," said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher at KMWorld. “Successful organizations don't want to merely survive; they want to dominate their market sectors. But to do that, they need the right tools and products.”

iManage has been repeatedly recognized by the industry for its excellence in Knowledge Management. 2021 marks the fourth consecutive year that iManage has been named to the KMWorld list of 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management. iManage also received honors in late 2020 as winner of the “Knowledge Management Platform of the Year” in the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards.

The complete list of honorees for the KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management in 2021 is available on KMWorld.com here.

Follow iManage via:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage
Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc
Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

About iManage
iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries.

Press Contact Information:
Anastasia Bullinger
iManage
Phone: +1 312 868 8411
press@imanage.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:57aWEBUILD S P A  : wins 640 mln Fiumefreddo-Taormina/Letojanni lot of Palermo-Messina-Catania high-capacity railway in Sicily
PU
09:57aJUMBO S A  : Announcement on the formation into body of the audit committee
PU
09:57aHydro Power Technologies, Inc. (PYBX) PROVIDES A CORPORATE UPDATE REGARDING THE ENGAGEMENT OF A PCAOB AUDIT FIRM
GL
09:57aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Dialog Semiconductor plc
DJ
09:56aALPHABET  : Google delays Chrome's blocking of tracking cookies to late 2023
RE
09:56aVODAFONE  : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
09:56aFORM 8.3 - TIBRA TRADING PTY LIMITED  : Equiniti group lc
DJ
09:56aFORM 8.3 - TIBRA TRADING PTY LIMITED  : Vectura group plc
DJ
09:56aBUZZFEED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF COMPLEX NETWORKS, JOINING BUZZFEED  : BuzzFeed News, HuffPost, and Tasty
BU
09:56aUBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Canada's ride-hailing, Eats businesses to shift from being based in Netherlands
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
3Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
5GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks grind higher as investors ponder U.S. inflation signals

HOT NEWS