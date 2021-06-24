iManage Named One of The 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that it has been named by KMWorld as one of the 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management in 2021. The list showcases companies whose technology innovation and offerings have helped organizations expand access to information, solve business problems, and accelerate growth.



“iManage’s guiding principle has always been to deliver solutions that empower knowledge workers to achieve better business outcomes. Recognition by KMWorld as a leading KM solutions provider is another proof point that we are achieving that mission,” said Alex Smith, Global AI Product Lead at iManage.

The rapid transformation to remote working in the last 15 months has created dramatic shifts in how organizations communicate, collaborate, and operate – highlighting, more than ever, the critical need for effective knowledge management. By helping organizations to activate the collective knowledge hidden within their content and systems, iManage is breaking down silos and barriers to productivity. iManage Knowledge Unlocked leverages knowledge graph capabilities and AI to enable organizations to uncover and deliver the right information to the right person at the right time and place.

"Flexibility, agility, and the ability to pivot are attributes that have become critical to forward-thinking companies—and that is particularly the case now," said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher at KMWorld. “Successful organizations don't want to merely survive; they want to dominate their market sectors. But to do that, they need the right tools and products.”

iManage has been repeatedly recognized by the industry for its excellence in Knowledge Management. 2021 marks the fourth consecutive year that iManage has been named to the KMWorld list of 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management. iManage also received honors in late 2020 as winner of the “Knowledge Management Platform of the Year” in the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards.

The complete list of honorees for the KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management in 2021 is available on KMWorld.com here.

About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries.