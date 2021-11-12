iPad Air 4, 3 & more Black Friday Deals (2021): Best Early Apple iPad Air Sales Tracked by Spending Lab

Early Black Friday iPad Air deals for 2021 are underway. Compare the top deals on the 4G-compatible iPad Air 4 and iPad Air 3 tablets. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best iPad Air Deals:
Best iPad Deals:
-
Save up to $100 on Apple iPads including iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Apple iPads including iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini and more
-
Save up to $100 off on the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon - find new deals on the latest iPad Pro 2021 model available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage capacity
-
Save up to $200 on Apple iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air & iPad Pro at BHPhotoVideo.com - shop the latest deals on a wide range of Apple iPad models available in different sizes and storage capacities
-
Save on 10.2” Apple iPads at BHPhotoVideo.com - see the latest prices on 10.2” iPads available in space gray, silver and gold colors
-
Save on Apple iPad Air 2020, iPad mini (2021), iPad Pro (2021) models & more at AT&T - check live prices on best-selling Apple iPads available in 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage capacities
-
Save up to $100 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon - check the deals on the latest Apple iPad (8th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro and more
-
Save on 8th generation Apple iPads at Amazon - click the link to see the latest deals on 10.2-inch Apple iPads available in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities
-
Save up to $300 on 10.2 inch Apple iPads at Verizon.com - the iPad (9th generation) features a 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide front camera and works well with smart keyboard and Apple pencil
-
Save up to $250 on the latest iPad (8th generation) models at Verizon - click the link for latest deals on 8th generation Apple iPad (2020) available in gold, silver and space gray colors
Searching for more deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005090/en/