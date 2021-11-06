Log in
iPad Pro Black Friday Deals (2021): Early 12.9-Inch and 11-Inch Apple iPad Pro Deals Summarized by Consumer Walk

11/06/2021 | 07:11am EDT
Early Black Friday iPad Pro deals have arrived, check out all the top early Black Friday Ipad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (128GB & 256GB) & more sales on this page

Find the best early iPad Pro deals for Black Friday, including the best Apple iPad Pro in WiFi-only and WiFi + Cellular and 256GB and 128GB storage discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best iPad Pro Deals:

Best iPad Deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page for hundreds more active offers available now. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Early this year, Apple updated its iPad Pro and made it more powerful with an M1 chip. It boasts a 5G cellular speed with an XDR display while maintaining its thin and light features. iPad Pro 12.9 inch Liquid Retina XDR display produces real-life details with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1000 nits of full‑screen brightness, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. iPad Pro 11 inch Liquid Retina display defines portability with 600 nits peak brightness. Both models are powered together with cutting-edge technology such as P3 wide color gamut, True Tone, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate by ProMotion.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"

HOT NEWS