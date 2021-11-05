iPhone 8 Black Friday Deals 2021: Top Early iPhone 8 & 8 Plus Sales Reported by Consumer Articles

Our summary of the top early iPhone 8 deals for Black Friday, featuring the top savings on unlocked & network-locked Apple iPhone 8 & 8 Plus models

Compare the best early iPhone 8 deals for Black Friday 2021, together with the best 64GB & 128GB iPhone 8 & 8 Plus savings. Access the best deals using the links below.

Best iPhone 8 Deals:

Best iPhone Deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page to enjoy thousands more offers available now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

For years now, Apple has been consistent in being the most popular smartphone among Americans. iPhone models just keep getting better each year. One such example is the Apple iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 plus that are considered as upgrades to the iPhone 7 series in terms of design, durability, and performance . Both the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have a 12 MP camera that can record 4K videos. Unlocked units can still be purchased from authorized resellers.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005091/en/