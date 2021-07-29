iProov : Achieves Record-breaking Growth as Demand for Genuine Presence Assurance™ Soars

Biometric authentication leader sees more than 15x increase in verifications year on year in the first half of 2021

iProov, world leader in secure biometric authentication technology, today announced record-breaking growth in the first half of 2021.

iProov's Genuine Presence Assurance™ technology verifies that an online user is the right person, a real person, authenticating right now. (Photo: Business Wire)

From January to June 2021, iProov saw a 15x increase in the number of people verified using its technology versus the same time period last year. Its flagship Genuine Presence Assurance technology solidified its global market leadership, with verifications growing at a consistent rate of 25% per month worldwide.

This has been driven by demand from organizations needing to verify the identity of online users to prevent fraud. iProov’s patented technology assures the genuine presence of an online user to ensure they are the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now.

iProov has been profitable in 2021, while at the same time growing its worldwide team by 25% to 85 staff. In April, the company welcomed cybersecurity veteran Paul King who joined iProov’s advisory board following 27 years at Cisco, most recently as Chief Security Officer. iProov has also been awarded numerous prestigious awards, including Best Biometric Solution at the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards.

In what has been a tumultuous year across the globe, iProov’s technology has provided safe and secure digital identity verification for a growing range of vital services. Since the start of 2021, iProov has added major customers and partners to its portfolio spanning government, health, travel, financial services and ID providers.

In February iProov announced it had been selected by the Australian government to provide the liveness solution for myGovID. Millions of Australians will be able to strengthen their digital identity using a simple face scan on their mobiles, providing access to a range of government services, including online tax.

iProov’s existing service to NHS Digital in the UK became even more crucial this year. Since 2020, iProov has enabled users in England to create an NHS login remotely and securely. A user scans their identity document, such as a valid passport or driver’s license, and then completes a brief iProov face verification to confirm their identity, giving them secure access to the services of the NHS App. Since May 2021, this has included the COVID vaccination status service.

In January 2021, iProov announced a collaboration with its partner, Mvine, to trial private COVID status certificates. The solution enables an individual to register a test result or vaccination status and then securely share that status without disclosing their identity, using either paper or a smartphone. The trials, which took place in care and education settings, were backed by investment from Innovate UK and showcased how biometric verification could greatly simplify the checking of COVID status credentials while enhancing user privacy.

The iProov partner program grew by a third in the first six months of the year, from sectors including identity, health, travel and cryptocurrency. In April, Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, announced that it had selected iProov technology to deliver high conversion rates, fast onboarding, a natural user experience and small SDK size to its customers.

Andrew Bud, iProov Founder and CEO, commented: “In the first half of 2021, iProov has secured users’ identities online and protected major organizations from fraud on a vast scale across the globe. The dramatic acceleration in the digital identity market, caused by the pandemic, has demonstrated our market leadership based on our unrivaled usability, inclusiveness and resilient security, and the extraordinary scalability of our platform. I am continually impressed by the remarkable work of the iProov team in successfully rising to the many challenges created by such transformative growth.”

The highlights from 2021 so far include: -

Awards

● iProov Takes Home Gold in Three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Government, Financial Services, and Identity Proofing & Corroboration - https://www.iproov.com/blog/cyber-security-awards-government-finance

● iProov wins Best Biometric Solution at 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards - https://www.iproov.com/blog/best-biometric-solution-cyber-security-2021

● iProov Named Winner of Coveted Global InfoSec Award During RSA Conference - https://www.iproov.com/press/iproov-winner-of-global-infosec-award-during-rsa-conference-2021

Customers and partners

● Australian Taxation Office extends national digital identity program with face verification technology from iProov - https://www.iproov.com/press/australian-taxation-office-national-digital-identity-program-face-verification-technology

● Jumio adds iProov’s award winning liveness detection to its KYC platform - https://www.iproov.com/press/jumio-adds-iproov-award-winning-liveness-detection-to-its-kyx-platform

● iProov selected by itsme to support global expansion - https://www.iproov.com/press/iproov-face-verification-selected-by-itsme-to-support-global-expansion

● COVID-19 certificate solution from iProov and Mvine moves into trial phase - https://www.iproov.com/press/uk-covid19-passport-moves-into-trial-phase

Senior team hires

● Cybersecurity veteran Paul King joins iProov’s Advisory Board - https://www.iproov.com/press/cyber-security-veteran-joins-iproov-advisory-board

