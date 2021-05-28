Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iQmetrix : Appoints Marlon Marcial as Vice President of Global Marketing

05/28/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Director of Global Service Provider Marketing at Cisco and Rogers Communications, Marlon Marcial brings over two decades of technology expertise in global B2B marketing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005046/en/

Marlon Marcial, formerly a senior marketing leader at Cisco and Rogers Communications, brings two decades of technology expertise in global B2B marketing to iQmetrix. (Photo: iQmetrix)

Marlon Marcial, formerly a senior marketing leader at Cisco and Rogers Communications, brings two decades of technology expertise in global B2B marketing to iQmetrix. (Photo: iQmetrix)

iQmetrix, provider of North America’s leading telecom retail management software, has announced the appointment of Marlon Marcial as Vice President of Global Marketing. In this role, Marcial will be responsible for overseeing execution of the global marketing strategy, shaping and evolving the company’s SaaS solutions, and leveraging iQmetrix’s competitive differentiation in the carrier, service provider, enterprise, and retail spaces.

“With two decades of global B2B market management experience, Marcial has a proven track record of driving results through innovative ABM campaigns, and building high-performance teams across a range of telecommunications and technology industries,” said Marty Yaskowich, Chief Operating Officer at iQmetrix. “We have big plans for 2021 and I am thrilled to have such a visionary thought leader join the iQmetrix team to help build our brand and grow market share.”

Prior to joining iQmetrix, Marcial was at Cisco as Director, Global Service Provider Marketing. In this role, Marcial was responsible for driving growth and acquisition campaigns for infrastructure solutions, IT, 5G, cloud, data centers, SaaS, and next-gen network, for accounts in the US, Canada and Latin America. Prior to Cisco, Marcial held senior leadership roles with Rogers, TELUS, Bell, and 360networks.

“iQmetrix is in an enviable market position, being a leading Canadian technology company with global expansion opportunities,” said Marcial. “I am thrilled to be part of a dynamic organization that is driving momentous change in telecom retail with its software solutions, enabling retailers to take their businesses to the next level. iQmetrix’s strong vision, award-winning solutions, and collaborative culture are a winning combination. I look forward to the opportunity to develop this vision for iQmetrix’s new offerings.”

About iQmetrix

iQmetrix’s intelligent retail management software is designed to power the telecom industry. Our software is built around enabling telecom retailers to deliver a buy-anywhere strategy through multi-channel inventory management and digital retail solutions; make data-driven decisions using powerful reporting; and unify storefronts and digital channels for a consistent customer experience. For 20 years, we’ve been passionate about helping the leading brands in telecom to grow by providing best-in-class software, services, and expertise that enables them to adapt and thrive. Learn more at www.iQmetrix.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aFIRSTMARK HORIZON ACQUISITION  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:14aSUPERNOVA PARTNERS ACQUISITION  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:14aBRIGHT LIGHTS ACQUISITION CORP.  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14aPERIDOT ACQUISITION CORP. II  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aJOHNSON OUTDOORS INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aRE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aSTERICYCLE INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aPROVENTION BIO, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aSOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA HOLDINGS CORP. V  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aAUTHENTIC EQUITY ACQUISITION  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1British pound gains boost from BoE, dollar looks to inflation data
2PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Buy rating from Barclays
3SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Managers transactions
4AFTERPAY LIMITED : AFTERPAY : Klarna's quarterly transaction value nearly doubles in Q1
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q2 2021 results announcement

HOT NEWS