iQmetrix : Appoints Marlon Marcial as Vice President of Global Marketing

Former Director of Global Service Provider Marketing at Cisco and Rogers Communications, Marlon Marcial brings over two decades of technology expertise in global B2B marketing.

iQmetrix, provider of North America’s leading telecom retail management software, has announced the appointment of Marlon Marcial as Vice President of Global Marketing. In this role, Marcial will be responsible for overseeing execution of the global marketing strategy, shaping and evolving the company’s SaaS solutions, and leveraging iQmetrix’s competitive differentiation in the carrier, service provider, enterprise, and retail spaces.

“With two decades of global B2B market management experience, Marcial has a proven track record of driving results through innovative ABM campaigns, and building high-performance teams across a range of telecommunications and technology industries,” said Marty Yaskowich, Chief Operating Officer at iQmetrix. “We have big plans for 2021 and I am thrilled to have such a visionary thought leader join the iQmetrix team to help build our brand and grow market share.”

Prior to joining iQmetrix, Marcial was at Cisco as Director, Global Service Provider Marketing. In this role, Marcial was responsible for driving growth and acquisition campaigns for infrastructure solutions, IT, 5G, cloud, data centers, SaaS, and next-gen network, for accounts in the US, Canada and Latin America. Prior to Cisco, Marcial held senior leadership roles with Rogers, TELUS, Bell, and 360networks.

“iQmetrix is in an enviable market position, being a leading Canadian technology company with global expansion opportunities,” said Marcial. “I am thrilled to be part of a dynamic organization that is driving momentous change in telecom retail with its software solutions, enabling retailers to take their businesses to the next level. iQmetrix’s strong vision, award-winning solutions, and collaborative culture are a winning combination. I look forward to the opportunity to develop this vision for iQmetrix’s new offerings.”

About iQmetrix

iQmetrix’s intelligent retail management software is designed to power the telecom industry. Our software is built around enabling telecom retailers to deliver a buy-anywhere strategy through multi-channel inventory management and digital retail solutions; make data-driven decisions using powerful reporting; and unify storefronts and digital channels for a consistent customer experience. For 20 years, we’ve been passionate about helping the leading brands in telecom to grow by providing best-in-class software, services, and expertise that enables them to adapt and thrive. Learn more at www.iQmetrix.com.

