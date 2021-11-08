iQor Expands Nearshore Footprint in Trinidad and Tobago with Addition of Third Call Center in the City of Chaguanas

Company plans to hire ~1,000 employees to meet growing demand for BPO digital services

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, today announced the planned opening of its new contact center in the city of Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago. The new facility will increase the company's nearshore footprint in Trinidad to three call centers and more than 2,000 omnichannel customer support jobs.

"We are excited to expand into Chaguanas and introduce ourselves to the local community," said Dr. William Huggins, Vice President of Operations for iQor Trinidad. "Chaguanas offers us the ability to tap into over 40,000 digital and socially savvy Trinidadians that are well suited to deliver a great customer experience for the world’s top brands."

Chaguanas is roughly 30 minutes from Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, and very convenient to the airport, hotels, and several colleges/universities including University of Trinidad and Tobago and University of West Indies. Located outside the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, iQor newest multi-level, 40,000-square foot facility features 600 seats, with expansions available, and employee-friendly amenities throughout the contact center.

Like iQor's Wallerfield and Barataria sites, which are near full capacity due to strong client demand, the Chaguanas location will offer a full range of omnichannel support such as voice, chat, email, SMS and social media support, powered by the latest digital technologies including, intelligent automation, conversational AI and speech analytics that create a great employee and customer experience.

iQor is on schedule to open the call center in January 2022. The company is actively seeking irresistible people for work-in-office and work-at-home call center positions in Chaguanas, Wallerfield and Barataria. People seeking a better employee experience are encouraged to visit iQor's Trinidad Facebook page or the company's career site at jobs.iqor.com

About iQor

At iQor our 35,000 amazing employees spanning 9 countries are passionate about delivering an outstanding Omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

