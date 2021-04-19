Log in
iQor : Announces Promotion of Prabhjot Singh to Chief Digital Officer

04/19/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
The new role strengthens company’s position to drive efficiency, optimization and capitalize on next generation digital and virtual platforms.

iQor ("the Company") is pleased to announce the promotion of Prabhjot (PJ) Singh to Chief Digital Officer. PJ is responsible for accelerating the company's digital strategy and delivering innovative smart CX technology solutions at scale. As a senior member of the executive team, PJ reports directly to President and CEO Gary Praznik.

The appointment of a Chief Digital Officer comes at a time of incredible innovation for the company. PJ's focus will be on developing compelling technology solutions in key industry verticals and enhancing iQor's global capabilities in interaction analytics, intelligent automation, machine learning, and work-at-home platform.

"We are excited to elevate PJ to this new role. In today's competitive environment, a value-based and efficient customer experience is what matters most," said Gary Praznik, President and CEO of iQor. "We must be forward-thinking and bold as we look for creative ways to drive efficiency and optimization across the customer journey while at the same time empower people to do their best work for the customer. PJ's creativity and vision for our technology platform will enable iQor to provide increased value for our customers, employees, and shareholders."

"I am very excited to take on this new role. An AI orchestrated BPO of the future must invest in both digital solutions and people to create better value for its customers," said Prabhjot Singh, Chief Digital Officer of iQor. "A critical component for amazing CX is to provide our employees an equally amazing experience as they service customer needs. Customer experience is firmly cemented as a growth strategy, and I look forward to helping iQor accelerate our technology roadmap."

Most recently, Prabhjot Singh held the title of Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation. PJ will lead a passionate team of IT, Technology, and Data experts committed to enhancing iQor's CX private cloud platform that empowers people to do their best work.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions. With 35,000 employees in 9 countries, we partner with many of the world's best-known brands to deliver customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain. Our award-winning technology and interaction analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and analyze brand interactions, improve business processes, and find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners across the customer life cycle. For more information, please visit us at www.iqor.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.


© Business Wire 2021
