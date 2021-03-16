iQor : Announces Resignation of CFO and Succession Plan to Support Strategy

The company is grateful for David Kaminsky’s service and leadership that set the stage for the company’s future success.

iQor (“the Company”), announced that David Kaminsky, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer and Administrative Officer, will be stepping down from his role on June 30, 2021. The Company thanks David for his significant contributions and leadership over the past several years, including the restructuring & divestiture of the product support business, pre-package filing, and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"David's passion for our business and intimate knowledge of the capital markets were vital in our ability to develop a plan accepted by an overwhelming majority of our lenders and has put us in an exceptional position to accelerate our strategy for future success," said Gary Praznik, President and CEO, iQor. “David’s leadership and his successful efforts to develop a cohesive support organization, enhance our financial reporting systems and strategy around how we use data will be a part of his successful legacy at iQor.”

“Given iQor is now through its restructuring efforts and that my team has demonstrated solid leadership on its own, it now feels like the right time to step aside and turn the reins over to the next CFO who can support the leadership team in accomplishing its long-term growth strategy,” said David Kaminsky, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer and Administrative Officer, iQor. “Having a strong leadership team in place ensures that there is continuity during this period of change and has enabled me to make the decision to devote my time to other business and personal interests knowing that the Company will be in good hands. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at iQor and all the friendships that I will carry with me into this new chapter.”

The Company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer with the capabilities and qualifications to accelerate iQor's strategy. A leading executive search firm has been retained to support the process. Internal and external candidates will be evaluated.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions. With 35,000 employees in 9 countries, we partner with many of the world's best-known brands to deliver customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain. Our award-winning technology and interaction analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and analyze brand interactions, improve business processes, and find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners across the customer life cycle. For more information, please visit us at www.iqor.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.

