iResearch Atlanta : expands clinical research options after COVID-19 inspires more people in the community to participate

06/09/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iResearch Atlanta welcomes new investigators and expands its operations to serve more patients in phase I-IV clinical trials, the ability to continue researching new and innovative therapies including COVID-19.  

iResearch Atlanta, co-founded in 2010 by Heather Beitz, Chief Executive Officer and Sara Castle, Chief Operations Officer has recently grown its exceptional team of Investigators. With seven renowned, local physicians, iResearch Atlanta will continue as a KOL (Key Opinion Leader) in several therapeutic indications.

Led by Kimball A. Johnson, M.D., Medical Director, her team of Principal investigators and their specialties include:

Eric A. Awad, M.D.
Board Certified Neurology

Mary Burns, M.D.
Board Certified Psychiatry

Gayle L. Goldstein, M.D.,
Board Certified Ophthalmology

Saundra A. Maass-Robinson, M.D.,
Board Certified Psychiatry

Jessica C. McCoun, M.D.,
Board Certified Anesthesiology

Simone Whitmore, M.D.
Board Certified OBGYN

In addition, to the growing medical team, iResearch Atlanta is expanding its local footprint to include several locations in downtown Decatur, GA.

iResearch Atlanta is opening a new, 10,000 square foot clinical research unit! This innovation-inspired facility increases our Psychedelic and Consciousness Research and Phase I capabilities.

iResearch Atlanta remains committed to supporting our community and providing invaluable services to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. In metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia, many people with serious mental illnesses do not have access to the support and treatment they need for sustainable recovery. iResearch Atlanta is proud to help patients recover from crisis and maintain their wellness.

iResearch Atlanta locations and capabilities below:

  • Outpatient research clinic with over 17,000 square feet
    • 250 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue, 8th Floor, Decatur, GA 30030
  • Outpatient memory research unit with over 3,500 square feet
    • 250 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30030
  • Outpatient infections disease research unit (COVID-19)
    • 820 Church Street, Decatur, GA 30030
  • Inpatient clinical research unit
    • 755 Commerce Drive, 1st Floor, Decatur, GA 30030
      • Certified Sleep Lab
      • Adult dedicated wing with 30 inpatient beds
      • Pediatric dedicated wing with 10 inpatient beds
      • Psychedelic dedicated wing with 4 tranquil rooms  

To learn more about our clinical research site, capabilities, and initiatives, visit the website at http://www.iResearchAtlanta.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iresearch-atlanta-expands-clinical-research-options-after-covid-19-inspires-more-people-in-the-community-to-participate-301309472.html

SOURCE iResearch Atlanta


© PRNewswire 2021
