iRis Networks : CEO Terry Metze to Depart in December 2020

09/22/2020 | 08:40am EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRis Networks would like to announce that CEO and President Terry Metze will be leaving the company effective December 31, 2020. The iRis Board of Governors has started a national search to replace Terry. In the meantime, Terry will continue to lead the company and assist in the transition to the new CEO once the search process is complete.

"During his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Terry has successfully repositioned the company from a TDM backhaul and voice tandem business to a full service carrier that provides up to 100Gbps services to carriers and enterprise customers across the region," says Mark Patterson, Chairman of the Board. "In doing so, he has established the path for sustainable growth. I want to thank Terry for his hard work and dedication to the iRis organization and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

"I am grateful for the past six years with iRis during which I have had the opportunity to build a great team, expand broadband and connectivity across Tennessee, and dramatically improve the position of the company," says Terry Metze, Chief Executive Officer. "In light of the passion and the commitment of the iRis team, I am excited to see the future results of iRis and where the new leadership will take the organization."

In the near future, Terry will be relocating to South Carolina, taking a short break while spending more time with his family and grandchildren. 

About iRis Networks:
iRis Networks delivers state-of-the-art, fiber transport for voice, video and data in and around Tennessee with over 5000 route miles of fiber. IRis is uniquely positioned because it provides a gateway of broadband transport to over 100 rural communities in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama. iRis also provides fully redundant high capacity transport between the larger regional markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis, and Atlanta. 

To learn more, give us a call at 615-423-2300 or visit  www.irisnetworksusa.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Steve Smith
303-678-1844 x106
247967@email4pr.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iris-networks-ceo-terry-metze-to-depart-in-december-2020-301135403.html

SOURCE iRis Networks


© PRNewswire 2020
