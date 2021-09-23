iSIZE Joins the Alliance for Open Media

iSIZE Technologies Will Provide Gains in Video Compression

The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that iSIZE, a company with a codec-independent AI technology that reduces bandwidth use and improves the video experience, has joined the organization at the Promoter level. As a member of the Alliance, iSIZE will collaborate with AOMedia members, the leading internet and media technology companies, to advance open standards for media compression and delivery over the web while promoting hardware video encoding adoption.

iSIZE specializes in deep learning for intelligent and sustainable video delivery. Its proprietary deep perceptual optimizer uses AI trained to "see with the human eye" in order to optimize video quality, and it offers significant bitrate savings for all video encoding standards, including AV1.

"We are very pleased to join AOMedia, where we can share our experience with AI-based solutions for high-quality video streaming," said Sergio Grce, CEO at iSIZE. "Like AOMedia, we are passionate about building high-impact video solutions that leave a mark on the world, and we look forward to working with our fellow members to deliver superb video streaming experiences."

As a result of AV1's improved data compression over existing standards, fewer bits need to be streamed to reach high visual quality levels and improved user experience. iSIZE's BitSave AI-based preprocessor solutions can be used in tandem with any VP9 or AV1 encoder to improve the quality of VP9 or AV1 video on client devices without requiring any change on the streaming or decoding devices.

"It's great to welcome iSIZE to AOMedia," said Matt Frost, AOMedia Chair and Director at Google. "iSIZE's expertise in bitrate and quality gains in video compression will benefit the entire video streaming ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating with iSIZE on our goal to expand hardware adoption of the AV1 standard in hardware and increase openness and interoperability of internet video."

About iSIZE

iSIZE is a deep-tech company that specializes in deep learning for video delivery. Its proprietary deep perceptual optimizer, the first technology of its kind, deployed as an add-on feature to existing conventional video encoding pipelines, without requiring any changes in the streaming process or the client devices. This unique approach results in substantial bandwidth, energy and cost savings for VoD, gaming and live streaming services, broadcasters and other video entertainment platforms. For more information, please visit: www.isize.co.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop media technologies to address marketplace demand for an open standard for video compression and delivery over the web. Board-level, Founding Members include Amazon, Apple, Arm, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on Twitter at @a4omedia.

