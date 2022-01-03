Log in
iatrixAir to Introduce Priority 10, a Cellular-based, Cloud Connected Air Quality Sensor for Commercial Spaces at CES 2022

01/03/2022 | 03:27pm EST
iatrixAir, Inc. is pleased to announce the cellular-based Priority 10. The Priority 10 incorporates an extensive array of 16 sensor measurements. The sensor measurements include Particle PM 0.3-0.5, 0.5-1.0, 1.0-2.5, 5.0-7.5, 7.5-10.0, VOC, True CO2, temperature, humidity, presence or occupancy via a doppler radar, sound, vibration, air pressure, smoke and lighting conditions, including brightness and color temperature. Priority 10 will be available for $499 through the contractor channel in Q2 of 2022.

To be introduced at this year’s CES, the Priority 10 is engineered as a cellular-based autonomous system with no WiFi setup needed. The system can be placed anywhere to measure air quality, with seamless connectivity to the cloud, and it provides near real time air quality information via a mobile app or web dashboard. There is no router to install, which avoids an unsecure WiFi point by using a secure cellular connection.

“A company can place the Priority 10 underneath desks, on windows, doorways or in the air return duct and place as many as needed to receive accurate indoor air quality measurements via mobile app or customized dashboards,” said Marc McConnaughey, CEO of iatrixAir.

iatrixAir is utilizing Samea Innovation cellular-based sensor technology for the Priority 10. “The Samea Innovation implementation of the Sequans communication module in the Priority 10 is certified for use by cellular carriers in over 200 countries, and it will bring a competitive advantage to iatrixAir,” said Sebastien Amiot, CEO of Samea Innovation.

“Safe and healthy indoor air quality has become an increasingly important issue in many companies that plan to return to work in person following the many challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Installation of precise air quality sensors that can efficiently measure and inform the air quality condition on a real time basis can help reduce the anxiety and concerns that employees may have about commercial spaces,” added McConnaughey.

iatrixAir is exhibiting at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Eureka Park Booth #61130 in the Technology West-Hall G in Health Section. To learn more, visit www.iatrixair.com.

ABOUT iatrixAir, Inc.

Established in March 2020, iatrixAir, Inc. specializes in air quality as a service with low-cost monthly feed that brings a new paradigm in addressing indoor air quality. For more information, visit: www.iatrixair.com.


