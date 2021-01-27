Log in
iconectiv :'s Michael O'Brien Appointed to CTIA Wireless Foundation Board of Directors

01/27/2021 | 10:01am EST
Foundation committed to supporting the positive social impact of wireless technology

  • What’s the News: iconectiv Chief of Products Michael O’Brien has joined the CTIA Wireless Foundation Board of Directors, an organization dedicated to development of wireless innovation aimed at creating a positive social impact in a connected era.
  • Why it Matters: With the proliferation of mobile technology, the foundation represents a unique opportunity for the wireless industry leaders, such as iconectiv, to help guide and define the social impact of wireless technology.
  • Who’s it for: iconectiv works closely with private and government organizations. This includes communications service providers, regulators, enterprises, aggregators and content providers.

iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry, today announced that Chief Product Officer Michael O’Brien has been appointed to the CTIA Wireless Foundation Board of Directors. As a board member, O’Brien will provide counsel on the direction of the organization and its programs, helping ensure the foundation has the resources to maintain its mission, strategy and goals. An organization committed to supporting the positive social impact of wireless technology, the foundation supports social entrepreneurship through programs for nonprofit and mission-driven enterprises that have big ideas and proven solutions that use wireless technology for the common good.

“It is an honor to be a member of a collaborative, committed board of directors,” says O’Brien. “Coupled with the global adoption of mobile and smartphone technology, wireless connectivity continues to be at the heart of communication today and a central part of everyday life. For that reason alone, it’s important to ensure trusted mobile communications, particularly with emerging opportunities to increase social responsibility throughout the industry—a key goal of the foundation’s Catalyst program.”

CTIA Wireless Foundation’s Catalyst program aims to celebrate and accelerate the work of social entrepreneurs who are tackling society’s most pressing health and wellness challenges. A competitive grants program, it supports wireless innovations that increase access to personalized care and strengthen human connection. iconectiv is proud to be a sponsor of the 2021 Catalyst program.

“We are fortunate to include among our board an industry veteran who has devoted his career to the growth and best practices of telecommunications,” says Dori Kreiger, Executive Director, CTIA Wireless Foundation. “We look forward to Michael’s continued guidance on the foundation’s programs and commitment to wireless for good.”

O’Brien has been involved with the CTIA Wireless Foundation for several years and has officially joined the board as a representative of iconectiv.

For more information, visit: www.iconectiv.com.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
