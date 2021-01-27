iconectiv :'s Michael O'Brien Appointed to CTIA Wireless Foundation Board of Directors

Foundation committed to supporting the positive social impact of wireless technology

iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry, today announced that Chief Product Officer Michael O’Brien has been appointed to the CTIA Wireless Foundation Board of Directors. As a board member, O’Brien will provide counsel on the direction of the organization and its programs, helping ensure the foundation has the resources to maintain its mission, strategy and goals. An organization committed to supporting the positive social impact of wireless technology, the foundation supports social entrepreneurship through programs for nonprofit and mission-driven enterprises that have big ideas and proven solutions that use wireless technology for the common good.

“It is an honor to be a member of a collaborative, committed board of directors,” says O’Brien. “Coupled with the global adoption of mobile and smartphone technology, wireless connectivity continues to be at the heart of communication today and a central part of everyday life. For that reason alone, it’s important to ensure trusted mobile communications, particularly with emerging opportunities to increase social responsibility throughout the industry—a key goal of the foundation’s Catalyst program.”

CTIA Wireless Foundation’s Catalyst program aims to celebrate and accelerate the work of social entrepreneurs who are tackling society’s most pressing health and wellness challenges. A competitive grants program, it supports wireless innovations that increase access to personalized care and strengthen human connection. iconectiv is proud to be a sponsor of the 2021 Catalyst program.

“We are fortunate to include among our board an industry veteran who has devoted his career to the growth and best practices of telecommunications,” says Dori Kreiger, Executive Director, CTIA Wireless Foundation. “We look forward to Michael’s continued guidance on the foundation’s programs and commitment to wireless for good.”

O’Brien has been involved with the CTIA Wireless Foundation for several years and has officially joined the board as a representative of iconectiv.

