imToken : Announces US$30 million Series B Investment

Asia’s largest crypto wallet company completes funding round with lead investment from Qiming Venture Partners, participation from Series A investor IDG Capital and new investors including Breyer Capital

Funds to be used to accelerate platform innovation, build a dedicated research arm, and recruit top talent to bring the next generation of crypto wallet to the US$10 trillion global digital wallet market

imToken, a world-class blockchain technology company best known for its secure decentralized digital wallet, today announced the completion of a US$30 million Series B financing led by Qiming Venture Partners, with participation from its lead Series A investor IDG Capital and new investors including Breyer Capital, HashKey, Signum Capital, Longling Capital, SNZ and co-founder of Fosun International, Mr. LIANG, Xinjun.

imToken was founded in 2016 to address a lack of user-friendly entry points to the cryptocurrency space. In line with its belief that digital asset wallets are the most secure and cost-effective way of banking, the company set out to make the world of decentralized digital wallets more easily and securely accessible by creating a wallet platform with unprecedented ease-of-use and industry leading platform security. Now, imToken’s digital wallet platform is a key pillar of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, enabling its 12 million users from over 150 countries to manage and safeguard a wide range of blockchain- and token-based assets, identities and data. Over US$50 billion in assets are currently placed on the platform and the total transaction value via imToken has exceeded US$500 billion.

With this investment, imToken intends to accelerate the development of its next iteration, imToken 3.0, and achieve its long-term goal of making blockchain accessible to the masses. With imToken 3.0, imToken intends to fundamentally improve the way users interact with blockchain services by implementing keyless accounts, account recovery and other features that enable users to easily and securely access a variety of blockchain networks and applications. Beyond its free non-custodial wallets, imToken also plans to provide secure and convenient access to a suite of decentralized finance (DeFi) services in imToken 3.0, a leap to the centralized digital wallet. The company’s goal is to further lower the entry barrier for cryptocurrency newcomers by building up a robust ecosystem of interconnected products that makes a wide range of blockchain services more available and easier to manage.

In addition, the newly raised capital will be invested in building a research arm called imToken Labs, with the goal of further exploring and applying advanced blockchain technology in imToken’s products and services. It will also be used to bolster imToken’s recruiting efforts in the areas of research, marketing and operations, and to establish more offices globally.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a savvy and experienced group of investors from both inside and outside of the crypto space,” said He Bin, CEO and Founder of imToken. “Beginning with our inception five years ago, we recognized the huge potential of blockchain technology – as well as the challenges faced by the industry with regards to a need for improved user experiences, secure key management and scalable network. With our investors’ support, we are well positioned to tackle these challenges and grow our platform beyond our wallets – bringing our trademark focus on ease-of-use to a wide range of decentralized services with a goal of serving over 100 million users in the next five years.”

imToken has taken major strides to grow the broader decentralized ecosystem, including establishing imToken Ventures in 2018 to invest in companies connected to the digital wallet ecosystem. One of imToken’s incubated projects, a decentralized exchange called Tokenlon, has now facilitated over US$10 billion in total trading volume. imKey, imToken’s hardware wallet, enables its users to easily manage popular digital assets on their mobile devices via Bluetooth.

Duane Kuang, Founding Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners, said, “Qiming Venture Partners always endeavours to follow massive trends and capture huge opportunities. In the next ten to twenty years, blockchain will revolutionize the financial industry on a global scale. We believe that imToken is riding this trend, and has strongly positioned itself in the market; the team is very focused, always looking to build solid products. We look forward to adventuring into the new era with imToken.”

“imToken has already established itself as one of the most important players in the digital asset custody space,” said Jim Breyer, Founder and CEO of Breyer Capital. “Now, we believe there is a significant opportunity for the company to leverage its powerful brand equity and strong user network to expand into new, adjacent markets—and we are excited to help them realize that opportunity.”

"We have had our eye on imToken since the early days of our involvement in the crypto space, and we have been extremely impressed with what they’ve accomplished to-date,” said Guo Yihong, Partner at IDG Capital. “We believe much of their success can be attributed to their disciplined focus on user experience and ease-of-use, and we look forward to helping them apply that same focus to a wide range of services beyond their core wallet offerings.”

About imToken

imToken is a decentralized digital wallet used to manage and safeguard a wide range of blockchain- and token-based assets, identities and data. Since its founding in 2016, it has helped its users transact and exchange billions of dollars in value across more than 150 countries around the world. imToken allows its users to manage assets on 12 mainstream blockchains, as well as seamlessly connect with DApps via a decentralized applications browser.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently Qiming Venture Partners manages nine US Dollar funds and six RMB funds with $5.9 billion in assets under management. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the TMT and healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 380 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 130 companies are already listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEx, Gretai Securities Market, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or achieved exit through M&A and other means. There are also over 40 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status. For more information, please visit: https://www.qimingvc.com/en

About Breyer Capital

Breyer Capital is a venture capital firm based in Menlo Park, CA, and Austin, TX. Jim Breyer, Breyer Capital's founder/CEO, has been an early investor in over 40 technology companies that have completed highly successful public offerings or mergers including Facebook, Etsy, and Spotify. Breyer Capital has been investing in blockchain and cryptocurrency since leading Circle's Series A round in 2013. For more information, please visit http://www.breyercapital.com.

About IDG Capital

Founded in 1992, IDG Capital is a leading investment firm with over US$20 billion in AUM, focused on developing extraordinary companies through expertise in private equity and venture capital, as well as real estate. IDG Capital is the first firm to bring foreign venture capital into China.

IDG Capital brings a powerful combination of global perspective and local experience to investment management. As long-term value investors, IDG Capital is highly skilled at mobilizing global resources to address local needs, especially for Inbound and outbound opportunities in China and the rest of Asia. Its highly skilled team has an in-depth understanding of the Chinese market and enjoys close relationships with many influential business leaders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330006040/en/