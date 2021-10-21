inHEART : appoints industry veteran Todor Jeliaskov as new CEO to drive commercial growth

PESSAC, France, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- inHEART , the leader in image guidance for treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, has appointed Todor Jeliaskov as CEO. He will lead the French company in its mission to bridge the gap between cardiology and medical imaging with a digital twin of the patient's heart. Todor Jeliaskov will work closely with co-founder and former CEO Jean-Marc Peyrat, who transitions to the role of CTO at inHEART.

"I am thrilled to welcome Todor as our new CEO," said Jean-Marc Peyrat, co-founder of inHEART. "His proven leadership and experience perfectly complement our existing team to scale up the company and to support its ambition to be a major player in the double-digit growing market of cardiac electrophysiology."

Todor Jeliaskov brings over 20 years of experience solving customers' needs and generating returns for investors and shareholders at large, complex enterprises and startup organizations across continents and various industries. Before inHEART, Todor Jeliaskov was CEO of NuVera Medical, acquired by Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson) in November 2020. NuVera developed the next-generation of ultrasound imaging technology for cardiac interventions - 4D ICE. Todor Jeliaskov previously served as VP at GE Ultrasound, the worldwide market leader in diagnostic ultrasound. Todor Jeliaskov started his career at Siemens Medical Solutions. He holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and an MBA degree.

"I am honored to join the exceptionally talented inHEART team that developed a unique solution for the guidance of cardiac ablations. It is rare to see new technologies with such a substantial impact on patient care." said Todor Jeliaskov. "I am excited to be part of this revolution and I look forward to driving its international deployment to make it accessible to most patients."

"At Elaia, we congratulate Todor Jeliaskov on his selection as Chief Executive Officer, we're excited by the tremendous progress inHEART has made since Elaia's investment in 2020 under Jean-Marc Peyrat's leadership as CEO and would like to thank him and welcome him as the new Chief Technology Officer of the company," said Samantha Jérusalmy, Partner at Elaia. "We are confident that inHEART is poised for strong growth and Todor's commercial leadership and management experience are unique assets in this new phase." explains Sacha Loiseau, Venture Partner at Elaia.

About inHEART

inHEART is a Bordeaux-based French spin-off from IHU Liryc and Inria, two top-tier research centers respectively in cardiac electrophysiology and digital science and technology. It develops and commercializes software solutions for medical image analysis and cardiac modeling in heart rhythm disorders. inHEART vision is to improve patient care by making the bridge between cardiology and medical imaging and to become a worldwide leader in image-guided diagnosis, therapy planning and navigation software solutions for heart rhythm disorders.

About Elaia

Elaia is a European top-tier VC firm with a strong tech DNA. Elaia backs tech disruptors with global ambition from early stage to growth development. For the past 19 years, Elaia's commitment has been to deliver high performance with values.

Elaia is proud to have been an active partner in over 100 startups including success stories such as Criteo (Nasdaq), Orchestra Networks (acquired by Tibco), Volterra (acquired by F5), Mirakl (valued $3.5B in Series E) and Shift Technology (valued $1B+ in Series D).

