inquirED : Provides Guidance on Choosing Social Studies Instructional Materials

New social studies Curriculum Review Guide includes five rubrics for schools and districts to use as they evaluate resources

inquirED, the innovative developer of inquiry-based social studies curriculum, has released a social studies Curriculum Review Guide for schools and districts to use as they evaluate instructional materials.

Schools and districts around the country are rebuilding their social studies programs after years of neglect. They have come to understand that a robust, inquiry-based K–12 social studies program is central to their mission of helping students become active and informed participants in our democracy.

But as instructional leaders seek to develop or purchase curriculum, they are finding little or no guidance around what constitutes an effective social studies curriculum, or what criteria define high-quality instructional materials.

inquirED’s Curriculum Review Guide includes five rubrics that can be used to evaluate the essential components of a social studies curriculum: Inquiry-Based Instruction; Culturally Responsive Education; Standards-Based Instruction and Assessment; High-Quality, Diverse Sources; and Learner Supports and Continuous PD.

In conjunction with the Curriculum Review Guide, inquirED is offering a free webinar series called “Searching for Social Studies,” examining the need for high-quality instructional materials and how schools and districts are seeking them out.

About inquirED

inquirED develops inquiry-based, standards-aligned social studies curriculum and education resources that help students to develop background knowledge and future-ready skills. Its programs are used by schools and districts across the United States and include year-long elementary social studies curriculum for students as well as professional development to assist teachers and districts as they shift to inquiry-based social studies. https://www.inquired.org/

