Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

insitro : Strengthens Machine Learning-Based Drug Discovery Capabilities with Acquisition of Haystack Sciences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Proprietary DEL Technology Provides insitro with Key Capabilities to Enable Machine Learning-Driven Therapeutics Design

insitro, a machine learning driven drug discovery and development company, today announced the acquisition of Haystack Sciences, a private company advancing proprietary methods to drive machine-learning enabled drug discovery. Haystack’s approach focuses on synthesizing, breeding and analyzing large, diverse combinatorial chemical libraries encoded by unique DNA sequences called DNA-encoded libraries, or DELs. Financial details of the acquisition are not disclosed.

insitro is building the leading company at the intersection of machine learning and biological data generation at scale, with a core focus on applying these technologies for more efficient drug discovery. With the acquisition of Haystack, insitro will leverage the company’s DEL technology to collect massive small molecule data sets that inform the construction of machine learning models able to predict drug activity from molecular structure. With the addition of the Haystack technology and team, insitro has taken a significant step towards building in-house capabilities for fully integrated drug discovery and development. insitro’s capabilities in this space are being further developed via a collaboration with DiCE Molecules, a leader in the DEL field. The collaboration, executed earlier this year, is aimed at combining the power of machine learning with high quality DEL datasets to address two difficult protein-protein interface targets that DiCE is pursuing.

“We are thrilled to have the Haystack team join insitro,” said Daphne Koller, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of insitro. “For the past two years, insitro has been building a company focused on the creation of predictive cell-based models of disease in order to enable the discovery of novel targets and evaluate the benefits of new or existing molecules in genetically defined patient segments. This acquisition enables us to expand our capabilities to the area of therapeutic design and advances us towards our goal of leveraging machine learning across the entire process of designing and developing better medicines for patients.”

Haystack’s platform combines multiple elements, including the capability to synthetize broad, diverse, small molecule collections, the ability to execute rapid iterative follow-up, and a proprietary semi-quantitative screening technology, called nDexer™, that generates higher resolution datasets than possible through conventional ‘panning’ approaches. These capabilities will greatly enable insitro’s development of multi-dimensional predictive models for small molecule design.

“The nDexerTM capabilities we have advanced at Haystack, combined with insitro’s state of the art machine learning models, will enable us to build a platform at the forefront of applying DEL technology to next-generation therapeutics discovery,” said Richard E. Watts, co-founder and chief executive officer of Haystack Sciences who will be joining insitro as vice president, high-throughput chemistry. “I am excited by the opportunity to join a company with such a uniquely open and collaborative culture and to work with and learn from colleagues in data science, machine learning, automation and cell biology. The capabilities enabled by joining our efforts are considerably greater than the sum of the parts, and I look forward to helping build core drug discovery efforts at insitro.”

“Haystack’s best-in-class DEL technology is uniquely aligned with insitro’s philosophy of addressing the critical challenges in pharmaceutical R&D through predictive machine learning models, all enabled by producing quality data at scale,” said Vijay Pande, Ph.D., general partner at Andreessen Horowitz and member of insitro’s board of directors. “This investment will power insitro’s swift prosecution of the multiple targets emerging from their platform, as well as the creation of a computational platform for molecule structure and function optimization. Having seen the field of computationally driven molecule design mature over the past twenty years, I look forward to the next chapter in therapeutics design written by the combined efforts of insitro and Haystack.”

About insitro

insitro is a data-driven drug discovery and development company using machine learning and high-throughput biology to transform the way that drugs are discovered and delivered to patients. The company is applying state-of-the-art technologies from bioengineering to create massive data sets that enable the power of modern machine learning methods to be brought to bear on key bottlenecks in pharmaceutical R&D. The resulting predictive models are used to accelerate target selection, to design and develop effective therapeutics, and to inform clinical strategy. The company is located in South San Francisco, CA. For more information on insitro, please visit the company’s website at www.insitro.com.

About Haystack Sciences

Haystack Sciences seeks to inform and speed drug discovery by acquiring data of best-in-class accuracy and dimensionality from DNA Encoded Libraries (DELs). This is enabled by proprietary technologies for in vitro evolution of fully synthetic small molecules and high throughput mapping of structure-activity relationships for selection of molecules with drug-like properties. The company’s technologies, including their nDexer™ platform, allow for generation of better libraries and quantification of binding affinities of entire DELs against a given target in parallel. The combination of these approaches with machine learning has the potential to greatly accelerate the discovery of optimized drug candidates. Haystack Sciences is based in South San Francisco, California. It was incubated at the Illumina Accelerator and is backed by leading investors including Viking Global Investors, Nimble Ventures, HBM Genomics, and Illumina. More information is available at: http://www.haystacksciences.com/

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:49aUNION PACIFIC : 3Q profit drops 12% but volume surges
AQ
08:48aMASAYOSHI SON : Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth - SoftBank's Son
RE
08:48aAmerican Airlines, Southwest post deep losses and renew calls for aid
RE
08:48aFURA GEMS : Arranges US$2.5 Million Bridge Financing
AQ
08:48aCRESCENT ACQUISITION CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:48aOHIO VALLEY BANC : OVBC Announces Cash Dividend
PR
08:48aADIDAS : Buy rating from RBC
MD
08:47aCOI ENERGY : Named a Winner of 76West Clean Energy Business Competition
BU
08:46aCASCADES : Announces Closing of Bought Deal Public Equity Offering
AQ
08:46aEnlivex Reports Dosing of First Two Patients in Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q320 TRADING UPDATE
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL) : FINGERPRINT CARDS : Fingerprints™) announces design win with top-tier glob..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group