intoPIX Ships v2.0 of FastTICO-XS SDK for x86-64 CPU Platforms to Speed up JPEG XS Workflows

10/12/2020 | 05:59am EDT

2nd generation, twice the performance. Literally!

intoPIX, leading provider of innovative compression technologies for the audio-visual market, is proud to announce the launch of FastTICO-XS version 2.0 for x86-64 Intel or AMD platforms. Only 2 months after the new Nvidia GPU release, our software team strikes again with a new MAJOR release of its x86-64 implementation of the new increasingly popular JPEG XS codec.

This SDK enables you to build advanced software-based solutions offering very high performance and low latency for HD, 4K or 8K workflows. It makes it easy to incorporate it into latency-critical applications such live/remote/cloud production or AV over IP.

Version 2.0 of intoPIX’s FastTICO-XS SDK for X86-64 CPU platforms introduces the following features and capabilities:

  • 200% faster encoding/decoding: The FastTICO-XS Software Development Kit v2.0 is more than a mere revision of its 3-month old predecessor. It raises the pure CPU-based JPEG XS encoding and decoding to new levels: expect a close to a doubling or more of the current performances, especially for the higher UHD resolutions and higher compression ratios. This release for CPU enables real-time JPEG XS on a wider range of processors and reduces the load of existing implementations and essentially, gives more flexibility to the codec’s adopters.
  • New API to achieve less than 1 millisecond of latency in CPU: encoding/decoding 4K video at 60fps with visually lossless quality no longer requires powerful GPUs or dedicated hardware. Pure software on mid-range CPU becomes a viable alternative: full HD encode/decode is now a matter of tens of lines … i.e. less than 1ms. This is due to our new low latency API, also a major innovation of the v2.0 release.
  • The new SDI mapping Add-On enables users to map 4K/8Keffciently over existing 3G/HD-SDI cables. This unique feature reformats the XS codestream to fully map the SDI active area avoiding the forbidden EAV/SAV codes, offering a 20% gain of compression/quality performances. This Add-On completes the previously released FFmpeg Add-On.

The v2.0 release is shipping now. Visit intopix.com for more information about the intoPIX FastTICO-XS SDKs or contact us to try and test the latest release.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solution (on CPU & GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions enable the audio-visual market to build new AV workflows, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, (re-)using CAT5-E cables to move to AV-over-IP, replacing uncompressed video, enabling new wireless (Wifi-6) experience and preserving always the lowest latency and the highest quality. Visit www.intopix.com

>> Download more high-Res Press images here

>> Download here the Press Release images


© Business Wire 2020
