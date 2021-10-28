involve.ai Hires Former SAP, LinkedIn Exec Mary Poppen to Start The Customer Intelligence Movement

Previously with Glint, LinkedIn’s people success platform, Poppen becomes Chief Strategy & Customer Officer at involve.ai

involve.ai, the industry’s first true Customer Intelligence platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform customer success teams, announced today that Mary Poppen has joined the company as Chief Strategy & Customer Officer after serving as an involve.ai customer board member for one year.

“Mary is an outstanding addition to our involve.ai team! She brings a dynamic blend of customer success, customer experience, and executive leadership,” said Gaurav Bhattacharya, CEO of involve.ai. “Moving forward, Mary will spearhead our strategy to lead the Customer Intelligence Movement while helping to scale and support growth.”

Poppen brings over 20 years of experience in Customer Success, business consulting, and executive leadership to involve.ai. At Glint, Poppen was responsible for driving and scaling the company’s ability to delight its customers. Before joining Glint, she was Global Head of Innovation Enablement at SAP SuccessFactors and was Chief Customer Officer for SAP’s Global Cloud business. Mary is a well-recognized customer, and employee experience thought leader, author, and speaker.

“AI-powered Customer Intelligence has already changed the Customer Success and Go-to-market landscape. Most companies just don’t know it yet,” said Poppen. “involve.ai is not only the first to deliver personalized customer experiences at scale, but they also do it using AI to help clients quickly reduce customer churn and grow revenue in just weeks.”

Check out involve.ai Series A story here. To schedule a demo, go here.

About involve.ai

involve.ai was founded by Gaurav Bhattacharya and Saumya Bhatnagar, who have built successful startups by staying customer-centric and having a data-driven, action-oriented approach to customer success. involve.ai is an AI early warning dashboard to supercharge customer teams with actionable insights and automation, so they can reduce churn, increase upsells and improve customer experience. involve.ai is built with love all around the world. To learn more about involve.ai, visit https://www.involve.ai.

