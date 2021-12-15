ioSafe® Introduces the ioSafe 1520+ NAS Device for Fireproof, Waterproof On-Site Data Protection

Disaster-proof data storage without complexity of a dedicated data center or recurring costs of cloud storage or privacy risks

ioSafe, a leading provider of disaster-proof data storage devices, today announced the new ioSafe 1520+ 5-Bay Network Attached Storage (NAS) device, which delivers the fastest route to critical data recovery after disasters strike. With optional disaster-proof expansion bays, the fireproof and waterproof device can protect up to 210TB of data. The ioSafe 1520+ is ideal for disaster-proofing data for the privacy-concerned, off-grid locations, small businesses, and departmental applications. The ioSafe 1520+ can also integrate with cloud applications.

“The new 1520+ offers our customers data center-class storage while saving customers over 75% of the cost of one year of cloud storage,” said Robin Wessel, Executive Vice President. “With unprecedented speed-to-recovery, media companies and creative professionals, businesses and government agencies can recover the massive amounts of data they generate without loss when a water leak, wildfire, or virtually any major disaster occurs.”

The ioSafe 1520+ keeps digital work secure in temperatures up to 1,550 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 30 minutes, which is long enough to survive most fires. In addition, the 1520+ protects data for up to three days when submerged in up to 10 feet of water. Along with its disaster recovery capabilities, the 1520+ offers 256-bit AES encryption, floor mount kits and a full Data Recovery Service for lost data.

The ioSafe 1520+ is available in a variety of configurations with validated hard drives and includes:

Four LAN ports for increased network throughput and redundancy

Virtual machine support with 8 GB DDR4 memory

Up to 15 total drive bays when using ioSafe disaster-proof expansion chassis

Fast video transcoding performance with the Intel® Celeron® J4125 processor

NVMe SSD Cache support for fast data access

The powerful new device also provides subscription-free productivity tools through the Synology DSM 7 suite of applications. These include mail/mail server, documents, spreadsheets, developer tools, media, music, video, photos, chat, calendar, and more.

ioSafe is now accepting pre-orders for shipment in February. ioSafe storage devices are available through solution-oriented VARs and MSPs, serving small and medium sized businesses, enterprise departments and government agencies throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit iosafe.com/products/1520-nas/

About ioSafe

ioSafe is a brand of the CDSG family, which is renowned for its role in secure data storage and data transport for governments, military organizations, creative professionals, and businesses worldwide. ioSafe’s patented fireproof and waterproof data storage technology, as well as its comprehensive Data Recovery Service, provides peace of mind. ioSafe customers know their data is always protected—and should the unthinkable happen, they are back up and running faster than any other available solution.

ioSafe products are designed and developed in the United States. Businesses, individuals, and government agencies all over the world rely on ioSafe to protect their data from disasters caused by fire and flood—and broken plumbing.

